Shared Civilizational Resonance: Media Dialogue Calls for Deeper Cooperation

BEIJING, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “International Editors-in-Chief Roundtable,” co-hosted by Global Times and Global Times Online (huanqiu.com), was recently held, bringing together editors-in-chief from China, Latin America, and around the world. Centered on the theme of "Harmony and Integration" Approach to China–Latin America Civilizational Exchange, the forum called for enhanced cross-cultural dialogue and practical cooperation to jointly build a more balanced and inclusive international media landscape.





Malik Sullemana, Senior journalist of the Ghanaian Times, emphasized the need for deepening economic and cultural exchanges between China and Latin America, envisioning a partnership rooted in shared destiny. Camila Escalante, Co-Founder of the Kawsachun News in Canada, stated that today's global media environment needs more cooperation based on mutual respect and trust, and highlighted China–Latin America collaboration as a constructive model.

Belal Deeb, Founder of (Taather) Podcast Platform from Syria, noted that civilizational exchanges between China and Latin America have driven progress in fields such as education and technology, offering valuable pathways for multicultural coexistence worldwide. Angelica Maria sánchez REYES, a journalist with Diario El Mundohn in Honduras, observed that civilizational dialogue and technological collaboration are generating impacts far beyond traditional trade models.

Chinese representatives also shared fruitful results from exchanges. Bai Long, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, introduced that China has established nearly 200 sister-city partnerships with 17 Latin American countries. Networks of Confucius Institutes and cultural centers have become important bridges for mutual understanding between peoples. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, key projects such as the Port of Chancay stand as symbols of deeper and high-quality cooperation.

Liu Zhen, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology, pointed out that short videos have become a new channel connecting different cultures, with authentic and diverse content sparking vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

Liu Hong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of XinhuaNet, concluded by emphasizing that both China and Latin American countries have accumulated rich civilizational experiences throughout history and share similar modernization goals. He stressed the importance of upholding multilateralism, promoting mutual learning and shared development, and expanding the space for the Global South to express itself in the process of globalization.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b180f5f4-e621-41a7-9c9d-a44fc0c63404