Stingray Powers BMO Branch at CF Toronto Eaton Centre with Innovative Digital Signage Solutions

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly announces its contribution in the grand opening of BMO's new branch at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. This state-of-the-art, full-service branch features Stingray Business's cutting-edge digital signage solutions, highlighting the integration of advanced technology in customer experiences.



The BMO branch in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre is strategically located on the corner of Yonge and Dundas near Sankofa Square, one of Toronto's busiest intersections and a vibrant hub of innovation and activity. Its two-story wraparound windows presented a unique opportunity to elevate BMO’s brand presence, showcase an innovative approach to marketing, while maintaining a welcoming and comfortable customer experience within the branch. To maximize this unique opportunity, BMO partnered with Stingray Business to implement an innovative digital signage solution.

Stingray Business delivered a groundbreaking transparent LED installation that transforms the branch's visual presence while complementing the original architectural design of the space. The flagship store showcases 240 square meters of transparent LED screens, marking the largest installation of this technology worldwide. This advanced setup includes 120,000 feet of cabling and 14.4 million pixels, ensuring high transparency and brightness up to 5000 nits. Its ultra-thin, lightweight design adheres directly to the windows, with custom modules tailored to the BMO TEC windows' unique shape, providing vivid colors and contrast.



"Enhancing the in-store customer experience at every level is Stingray Business’ mission," said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. "We are thrilled to have found in BMO a partner who believes in the power of expertly curated music and cutting-edge digital signage to enhance the brand experience."



"When we shared our interest in pursuing a digital solution that connects BMO more closely to the community and builds brand awareness, while maintaining our clients’ privacy, the Stingray team were quick to identify the right product and help us develop a design that had impact and infinite possibilities," stated Roy Stanjevich, Head of North American Physical Channels at BMO. "This full-wrap, transparent LED screen is the largest of its kind in North America. It drives viral moments, high visibility, and reinforces how BMO brings our brand and purpose to life. It has been a great partnership, and we are proud of the work we have done with Stingray."



This location serves as a model for future BMO branches, highlighting the bank's commitment to client-centric design and technological innovation. Stingray's partnership with BMO enhances digital experiences by managing in-store audio, digital content, and experiences for all BMO locations. This rollout extends to the newly acquired Bank of the West branches in the United States, enriching the client journey across BMO's network of branches — almost 900 in Canada and nearly 1,000 in the U.S., setting the stage for an enhanced in-branch experience across North America.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com