XFC MMA and Roy Jones Boxing Promote Summer Fight Fest Weekend July 11 & 12 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Temporary 1,800-seat arena to be built in casino parking lot for exciting two-day event

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. to attend both nights

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No need to travel this summer to catch some of the best boxing and MMA action. Live! Casino Pittsburgh is bringing the action to you!

Live! Casino, along with Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI), parent company of XFC Global, Inc., and legendary world championship boxer and promoter, Roy Jones Jr., are joining forces to present the first-ever Live! Casino Pittsburgh Summer Fight Fest Weekend on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, unleashing a two-day fight card featuring intense live MMA action and boxing matches. A temporary 1,800-seat arena will be constructed in front of the casino to deliver 14 professional fights over two days for sports fans everywhere.

A Hall of Fame boxing legend, Jones will be on hand both nights. Guests can purchase 10-seat Signature Roy Jones Tables for $2,500 (per), which includes a variety of VIP experiences and the opportunity to meet the legendary boxer who won world championships in four different weight classes. General admission ($50) tickets also are available and will go on sale soon! Tickets can be purchased at: www.FightFestLive.com.

“Live! Casino is the place to watch all the big boxing and MMA fights, and now we’re stepping it up 10 notches to bring you the action live and outdoors,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “Our partners, Roy Jones Jr. and XFC, are going to deliver some of the greatest fight action ever to our region. Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s Summer Fight Fest Weekend is going to be the must-see event of the season – and something no one will forget.”

“Our ability to bring our world-class MMA show to Steel City with partners like Live! Casino and the legendary Roy Jones, Jr., is breaking new ground for us,” said Chris Defendis, President, Xtreme One Entertainment, and XFC. “MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world and expanding our footprint with Live! Casino and other casino partners across the globe is a tremendous opportunity for our fans and our business.”

The rain-or-shine event begins at 4 p.m. each day when doors open for festivities. Fans can browse local vendors at the event including tattoo artists, a cigar vendor, food trucks and more. The fights kick off with MMA at 7 p.m. July 11. The cage will then be transformed overnight into a boxing ring for exciting boxing action at 7 p.m. July 12. There will be seven bouts each night, featuring local and regional fighters.

“We love to include local vendors in our big events,” Sullivan said. “With the great fights, food and entertainment, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s Summer Fight Fest Weekend will provide something for fight enthusiasts and casual fans. It’s just another way to give back to our community as we enjoy some of the best combat sports action anywhere.”

About Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150 million first-class gaming and entertainment destination located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently situated directly off Route 30 at the popular Westmoreland Mall, the 100,000-square-foot facility features 750 slots and approximately 40 live action table games; a designated poker room; a FanDuel Sportsbook; and The Venue Live!, a 7,000+ square-foot multi-use event space. Dining and entertainment options include Sports & Social Steel City - voted Best Sports Bar in PA by Casino Player Magazine, it’s a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge, offering guests the ultimate sports fan experience; PBR Pittsburgh - voted Best Bar in PA, bringing an authentic country experience to the region; and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar. Live! Casino is operated by Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com. For job opportunities, visit WorkatLive.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinopittsburgh / Twitter - @livecasinoPGH.

About Xtreme One Entertainment Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment Inc. (OTC: XONI) (XtremeOne) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports and event marketing. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the company’s world-class board and management team, the company has produced six televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

About Roy Jones Jr.

Now a well-respected fight promoter, Roy Jones Jr. is widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter of his era. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022. Considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, he held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. As an amateur he won the silver medal in the 1988 Summer Olympics. In 2003, he won the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in over a century. He won his first 34 fights before finishing with a 66-10 record, including an amazing 47 wins by knockout.

