VERSES® “Digital Brain” Featured in WIRED and Popular Mechanics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS; OTCQB: VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”) a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems today announced important third-party recognition of its digital-brain architecture, AXIOM, following features in WIRED and Popular Mechanics and public acknowledgement from ARC-AGI benchmark creator François Chollet.

WIRED: A “very original” path to AGI

In WIRED’s feature “ A Deep Learning Alternative Can Help AI Agents Gameplay the Real World ,” senior writer Will Knight describes AXIOM as “a new machine-learning approach that draws inspiration from how the human brain models and learns about the world.” He adds that it “offers an alternative to the artificial neural networks dominant in modern AI” and highlights its “impressive efficiency” across multiple video-game environments.

François Chollet—Keras inventor, TIME 100 AI honoree, and creator of the ARC-AGI benchmark—told WIRED:

“The general goals of the [VERSES] approach and some of its key features track with what I see as the most important problems to focus on to get to AGI… The work strikes me as very original… We need more people trying out new ideas away from the beaten path of large language models.”

Chollet also posted on X.com acknowledging that active inference—as demonstrated by AXIOM, where agents act to reduce uncertainty by aligning their internal world models with reality—is “badly missing from the deep-learning era” and “100% correct”

New Benchmarks For AGI - Gameworlds

Chollet’s well known benchmark for AGI known as ARC-AGI—which measures progress toward general intelligence—tests AI systems on spatial-reasoning tasks and is used by OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others as the industry’s gold standard.

ARC-AGI 3, the next installment of this benchmark, is expected to deploy 100+ novel game worlds to test a new set of capabilities. We believe that this reflects the AI community’s move from static Q&A to interactive environments, where games serve as the medium to force agents to explore, form hypotheses, and spontaneously generalize.

AXIOM’s Active-Inference engine has already demonstrated these skills: it learns unfamiliar worlds, plans by minimizing uncertainty, and adapts in real time— using its cognitive architecture.

On the Gameworld 10K benchmark, AXIOM outperformed Google DeepMind’s DreamerV3 by up to 60%, used 99% less compute, and learned 39× faster as validated by Soothsayer Analytics, in June.

Popular Mechanics: “This breakthrough could redefine intelligence forever.”

Popular Mechanics also published a feature article titled “ This AI Model Can Mimic Human Thought—And May Even Be Capable of Reading Your Mind ,” calling Genius—VERSES’ product suite powered by AXIOM—“a level up from existing AI” and noting that Genius agents run on watts instead of gigawatts and can operate from a laptop battery rather than the cloud. The article begins:

“AI is learning to think like us, bridging the worlds of biology and technology. This breakthrough could redefine intelligence forever.”

“AXIOM was built for interactive intelligence—exploring, planning, and learning in real time,” said VERSES CEO Gabriel René. “Active Inference is designed to master new worlds faster, with far less compute and human-like adaptability—bringing us closer to truly human-level AI and, we believe, positioning VERSES as the market leader.”



Notes to editors

The Wired article can be found at: https://www.wired.com/story/a-deep-learning-alternative-can-help-ai-agents-gameplay-the-real-world/



The Popular Mechanics article can be found at: https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/a64538193/ai-mimics-human-thought/



Soothsayer Analytics have validated the Axiom model. Further details can be found at: https://www.verses.ai/blog/whitepaper-mastering-gameworld-10k-in-minutes-with-the-axiom-digital-brain





