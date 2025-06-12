Louisville Kentucky Insurance Chooses EZLynx to Improve Client Experience and Retention

Lewisville, TX, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Louisville Kentucky Insurance has selected its all-in-one platform to improve visibility into the policy lifecycle and drive operational efficiency. By consolidating policy management, automation, and communication tools into a single integrated system, EZLynx centralizes all client data and daily policy tasks, creating more efficient interactions and profitable relationships with clients.

“Before switching to EZLynx, we had different systems doing different tasks that didn’t speak well with one another, each with its own automation and interface which became confusing for my agents and even more so for our clients,” said David Cronin, agency owner, Louisville Kentucky Insurance. "Now, when a client calls, I can go into EZLynx and instantly see where they are in the policy lifecycle without switching systems, allowing me to quickly understand and address their needs.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Acquisition costs in the insurance industry are extremely high, making client retention essential,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “Louisville’s transition to EZLynx underscores the value of integrated tools that not only improve client interaction tracking but also enhance how agents advise, manage policies, and deliver service—enabling a more seamless experience that drives stronger retention while actively fueling new client growth and long-term success.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.