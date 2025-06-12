Endoscopes Market Set to Reach USD 36.93 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures and Advancements in Imaging Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopes Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Endoscopes Market was estimated at USD 24.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.93 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global endoscopes market is growing at a robust rate owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and imaging technologies (such as high definition, 3D, and AI-assisted systems). The growth is also driven by increasing applications, including gastroenterology, urology, and pulmonology. Ongoing innovation in disposables and flexible endoscopes is expanding their uptake in outpatient centers and hospitals for better diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.





The U.S. endoscopes market was estimated at USD 6.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. dominated the endoscopes market in North America, which is attributed to the widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the large prevalence rates of gastrointestinal and chronic conditions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Olympus Corporation – EVIS X1, GIF Series, CF Series

Boston Scientific Corporation – SpyGlass DS, EXALT Model D

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation) – i10 Series, J10 Series

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation – ELUXEO, EG Series, EC Series

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG – IMAGE1 S, TELE PACK+

Stryker – 1588 AIM Platform, IDEAL EYES

Medtronic – PillCam, Emprint Ablation Catheter

Ambu A/S – aScope 4, aScope Gastro

STERIS plc – PENTAX Medical ONE Pulmo, EndoStratus

Richard Wolf GmbH – ENDOCAM Logic 4K, ERAGONstitch

Endoscopes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 24.00 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 36.93 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the Market is Dominated by the Reusable Endoscopes Segment; the Disposable Endoscopes Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

In 2023, the reusable endoscopes segment dominated the endoscopes market with an 83.3% market share, owing to the high utilization of reusable endoscopes in a number of medical specialties such as gastroenterology, pulmonology, and urology. While these devices are used outside of the hospital environment (e.g., specialty clinics), their long-term cost-effectiveness, higher quality of imaging, and availability of a wide selection of devices make them ideal for high-volume healthcare providers such as a hospital. Cleaning and sterilization in developed nations further proved their safety and reusable applications.

The disposable endoscopes segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the projected period, owing to the rising incidence of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an increased emphasis on infection control and also accelerated the move toward single-use devices. These scopes do not require reprocessing and have the potential to lower cleaning operational costs and be the ideal solution in inpatient settings, acute treatment situations, and low-resource environments.

By End Use, Outpatient Facilities Segment Dominates the Market, Hospitals Segment to Register Fastest Growth

The outpatient facilities segment dominated the market with 48.6% market share in 2023, owing to a shift towards minimally invasive procedures performed in ambulatory settings. Such centres provide faster processing, lower cost of health care, and patient comfort for those patients who need diagnostic and small therapeutic services. The development of smaller and more portable endoscopy devices, advancements in associated technology minimizing complications have improved the feasibility of performing endoscopy procedures in outpatient settings, making it a more appealing option for physicians and patients alike.

Endoscopes Market Segmentation

By Product

Endoscopes Reusable Endoscopes Disposable Endoscopes



By End Use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Endoscopes Market in North America is Dominated, Asia Pacific Poised to be the Fastest Growing Region

The endoscopes market was dominated by North America with 36.6% market share in 2023 owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, & early adoption of MICS, & large elderly population, & increase in chronic diseases, gastrointestinal, & respiratory diseases as well. Moreover, the region has maintained a stronghold due to rising investments in R&D, the presence of strong endoscope manufacturers, and improved reimbursement policies.

The endoscopes market is estimated to be growing the fastest in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. In China, India, and South Korea, increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of medical tourism, and awareness among people regarding early diagnosis of diseases are fuelling this growth. The growth is also driven by benefits and greater preference for advanced technologies, coupled with government initiatives to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and growing adoption.

