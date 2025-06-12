Wafer Processing Equipment Market to USD 14.84 Billion by 2032, Owing to Soaring Demand for Advanced Semiconductors in AI and IoT | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wafer processing equipment market size was valued at USD 9.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. As semiconductor applications are increasing in next-gen technologies from artificial intelligence, smart devices, to autonomous vehicles the wafer processing equipment market is benefitting tremendously. The increasing demand for improved chip performance, power efficiency, and miniaturization is forcing manufacturers to sink more money into advanced fabrication tools.

The U.S. wafer processing equipment market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.65%. Key drivers include the country’s renewed focus on domestic semiconductor manufacturing through policy incentives and the establishment of next-gen fabs by industry giants like Intel and TSMC.





Download PDF Sample of Wafer Processing Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7366

Key Players:

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding Semiconductor Company

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

KLA Corporation

DISCO

Hitachi Kokusai Linear

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Wafer Processing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

If You Need Any Customization on Wafer Processing Equipment Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7366

Deposition Technology, Sensor Integration, and Computing Innovation, Drive Segmental Leadership in the Wafer Processing Equipment Market

By Product

In 2024, the deposition segment emerged as the dominant product category in the wafer processing equipment market, capturing approximately 28.58% of the total revenue. This increase in growth can be mainly credited to the rise in the use of CVD and ALD technologies. This is critical for the formation of thin, uniform, and high-quality material layers on semiconductor wafers, particularly at smaller process nodes such as 5nm and 3nm. With an increase in chip sub-structures and layers to create, deposition tools provide the precision engineering demanded for leading-edge logic and memory devices, sustaining the ongoing demand in semiconductor fabrication.

By Application

The sensors segment accounted for nearly 40% of the wafer processing equipment market in 2024, making it the leading application area. Increasing demand for sensors in smart devices, industrial automation, wearable technology and automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are all particularly driving growth in this segment. Processing tools are crucial for the fabrication of miniature, highly-selective sensors that can function in different environments, using the same concept does the wafer processing tools. Driving this segment global market growth is the growing demand for wafer-level sensor fabrication technologies as industries move towards intelligent automation and smart infrastructure.

By End Users

The computer segment dominated the wafer processing equipment market in 2024 with over 35% share, driven by ongoing advancements in computing technologies. Personal computers, data centers, and enterprise servers require powerful CPUs, GPUS, and specialized AI chips, all of which have been a boon for the wafer processing tools that produce these chips. However, they are an indispensable step in further miniaturising, enhancing performance, and power efficiency of modern computer hardware.

Asia Pacific Leads Wafer Processing Equipment Market with Strong Manufacturing Base, While North America Rises Rapidly on Back of CHIPS Act and Semiconductor Independence Drive

Asia Pacific emerged as the most dominant region in the wafer processing equipment market, commanding nearly 46.18% revenue share in 2024. This is mainly because a large number of semiconductor foundries and contract manufacturers are present in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. These countries have steadily increased their investments in semiconductor manufacturing capacity in order to shift away from foreign supply, but also to meet the substantial global chip demand.

North America is set to experience significant growth, projected to record a CAGR of 6.89% from 2025 to 2032. Federal subsidies, centered on the CHIPS and Science Act, have driven a revival of domestic chip making in the U.S., with sophisticated fabs now being built in states like Arizona, Texas, and, as of recently, Ohio. All of which is making North America the heart of R&D for next-gen semiconductor manufacturing processes, thereby spurring wafer processing equipment demand in the region.





Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7366

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.