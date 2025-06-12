Seed Coating Market Projected to Reach USD 4.53 Billion by 2032 | Demand for Sustainable Agriculture and Precision Farming Fuels Market Growth

Austin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seed Coating Market , valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.82% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Growing utilization of the current and sustainable agriculture practices and the growth of the global agriculture industry segment are some of the major growth factors of the market. Moreover, the increasing recognition of the advantages provided by seed treatment, like enhanced seedling strength, lower application of pesticides, and greater agricultural output, is fuelling the adoption of new coated seed products. They are no longer only thought of as protective shells, but as transportation vessels for micronutrients, biofertilizers, and biologicals; crucial for the next-generation farmer when it comes to seed coatings.

The U.S. dominated the North America seed coating market with a market size of USD 258.2 million in 2024. It is attributed to its well-developed agricultural infrastructure, extensive cultivations using modernized farm technologies, and high presence of leading super major agrochemical and seed companies. Seed coarsening has been an integral part of modern crop management because it promotes precision agriculture practices based on efficiency, sustainability, and crop performance that American farmers have been practicing for decades.





Download PDF Sample of Seed Coating Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6920

Key Players:

Germains Seed Technology

Precision Laboratories LLC

BrettYoung Seeds Limited

Centor Oceania

Universal Coating Systems

Chromatech Incorporated

Seed Dynamics, Inc.

Summit Seed Coatings

Smith Seed Services

Seedpoly Biocoatings Pvt. Ltd.

Seed Coating Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.82% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Precision Agriculture and Government Support Drive Expansion of Advanced Seed Coating Technologies in Farming

• Integration of Biopolymer Innovations Accelerates Seed Coating Market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Seed Coating Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6920

Market Segmentation

By Additive

In 2024, Polymers held the largest market share at approximately 45.2%. Their ability to form uniform, durable films that don’t affect seed viability makes them highly suitable for a wide variety of crops. Polymer coatings improve flowability and protect seeds from mechanical stress and environmental exposure during handling and sowing.

Colorants are also widely used to differentiate seed varieties, improve visibility during planting, and assist in brand identity. Pellets and binders enhance seed size and weight for planting precision, especially in high-value vegetable crops. Active ingredients, including fungicides, insecticides, and micronutrients, are critical in reducing early-stage plant losses.

By Crop Type

The cereals and grains segment held the largest market share, around 40.5%, in 2024. It is due to their ubiquitous cultivation across the globe and importance concerning food security, cereals and grains accounted for a majority share of the seed coating market. Marvellous Production of crops, namely wheat, rice, and corn are the staple food leading to production of high volume across developed and developing nations, which throng for efficient, reliable sowing practices.

By Form

Liquid held the largest market share, around 80.7%, in 2024. It is owing to their ease of application, lower cost, and suitability for the incorporation of various additives, such as nutrients, pesticides, and biological agents. Liquid seed coatings create a microscopic film around the seed, therefore changing the size and weight insignificantly for high-speed planting machines and precision sowing. They also promote higher active ingredient adhesion, providing better protection from those early stages of seed germination to the 1st vegetative stages of plant development as well.

By Process

Film coating held the largest market share, 55.1%, in 2024. It is owing to high adoption across crops and provides uniform and light coverage without affecting the shape and weight of the seed and germination. One preferred method is to apply film coatings, which can effectively attach active ingredients (such as fungicides, insecticides, micronutrients, and polymers) directly to the seed surface. It improves the flowability of the seeds, reduces their dust-off during handling, and ensures accurate dosing of protective agents.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share, 41.9%, in 2024. It is due to a large base in agricultural practices, rapid industrialization of agricultural practices, along with a rising inclination towards mass production of high-yielding seeds. China and India alone can add 3 billion people to their already boisterous populations, and other countries like Indonesia are looking to build their agriculture to feed their population, so they don't have to depend on imports. This entails a transition from conventional agriculture to more targeted, input-efficient strategies with seed coatings playing a crucial role in terms of increasing germination percentages, delivering pest and disease protection, and enabling more uniform crops.

Recent Developments

In January 2024 – Lucent BioSciences launched NutriGrow, a plant-based, biodegradable seed coating product aimed at improving early crop growth while reducing chemical runoff and environmental footprint.

– Lucent BioSciences launched NutriGrow, a plant-based, biodegradable seed coating product aimed at improving early crop growth while reducing chemical runoff and environmental footprint. In October 2023 – BASF SE expanded its seed solutions portfolio with the acquisition of a new bio-polymer coating technology that enhances microbial compatibility and shelf-life of treated seeds.





Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6920

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.