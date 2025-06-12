Tampa Bay Wave Officially Launches New HealthTech|X Accelerator with 16 Innovative Startups

Tampa, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a nonprofit technology accelerator named the #1 Accelerator in Florida is excited to unveil the selection of 16 dynamic companies for the 2025 HealthTech|X Accelerator. This program is supported by a generous grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and is sponsored in part by The Florida High Tech Corridor, USF Research & Innovation, USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), the national law firm of Foley & Lardner, and Levo Health — with additional support from Thoropass and Insight Assurance.

Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s program: "With this year’s HealthTech|X Accelerator, we’re building on Tampa Bay’s growing momentum as a national leader at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Thanks to the unwavering support of our sponsors and partners, we’re empowering a new class of healthtech innovators whose impact will be felt far beyond our region. This program also reinforces the Tampa Medical and Research District’s position as a destination for cutting-edge research, clinical excellence, and transformative innovation."

Tampa Bay Wave 2025 HealthTech|X Accelerator Selected Companies:

ACT Medical - Cambridge, UK - actmedical.co.uk

Architect Health - East Windsor, NJ, USA - https://www.getarchitecthealth.com/

Asante Bio - Tampa, FL, USA - https://asantebio.com/

CurieDx - Baltimore, MD, USA - https://www.curiedx.com/

Endless Health - Austin, TX, USA - https://www.endless.health/

Eniax - Santiago de Chile, Chile - https://eniax.care/en/

ExactRX - Nashville, TN, USA - exactrx.ai

Goldfinch Health - Austin, TX, USA - https://www.goldfinchhealth.com/

Hera - New York, NY, USA - https://herafertility.co/

Kelli Care - San Francisco, CA USA - https://www.kelli.care/

MetaPause - Miami, FL, USA - https://www.themetapause.com/

Moxie 360 - Boston, MA, USA - https://www.moxiescrubs.com/

Nurtur - Boston, MA, USA - https://nurturcare.com

Paterna Biosciences - Salt Lake City, UT, USA - https://paternabio.com/

Otomo Health - Boston, MA, USA - https://www.otomohealth.com/

PatientX - Cape Coral, FL, USA - https://patientx.net/

Dr. Richard Munassi MD MBA, Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator and CORE Program Managing Director states, "Year two of the Wave's HealthTech|X cohort is our strongest cohort, top to bottom, in our organization's history. These founders are not only addressing key healthcare challenges through their innovative technologies, they truly are strong founders with incredible backgrounds solving real problems for patients and providers and payors.

The founder backgrounds in this group are elite. Their academic connections include the University of California at San Diego, Emory University , the University of San Francisco, Duke, Stanford, MIT and MIT Sloan, Harvard, Dartmouth, Columbia University in the City of New York, Yale, Case Western Reserve University, University of Wisconsin, Johns Hopkins, NYU, University of Singapore, the University of Chicago Booth, the University of Waterloo, Notre Dame, Purdue, Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Washington, the University of Iowa, University of Texas, Florida Poly, the University of South Florida, the University of Tampa and more.

They have worked for some of the largest businesses and organizations in the world, including the United States Air Force, NASA, Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, Facebook/Meta, AOL, Mitsubishi, Quantum Dynamics, Blackstone, McKinsey, Apple, TenCent, Finra, the United Kingdom's Royal Academy of Engineering, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, HSBC, Oliver Wyman, Clearview, LinkedIn, Macy's, Barclays, UBS, Zynga, Omada Health, Pfizer, Intuitive Surgical, Cardinal Health, CVS, Press Ganey, and more.

Participants are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, serial entrepreneurs with exits, academic researchers, technical experts, graduates of programs like Techstars and the Texas Medical Center Accelerator programs, and more.

All of us at Wave are tremendously proud and humbled to have these founders and their companies joining our portfolio, and look forward to helping be the fuel for their rocket ships, now and into the future."

For more information about the HealthTech|X Accelerator, please visit www.tampabaywave.org/healthtech/.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:

Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, DCE Productions, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Kuducom, NextPath Career Partners, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, The Florida High Tech Corridor/USF Research & Innovation, Thoropass, USF Health/CAMLS and USF Muma College of Business. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org.