Aminophenol Market to Hit USD 2.27 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand in Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Chemical Intermediates | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aminophenol Market Size was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Emerging Applications and Regulatory Backing Drive Widespread Integration of Aminophenol Across Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Industrial Sectors

In pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial chemicals, aminophenol has been developed as an important synthetic intermediate. Growing consciousness regarding its benefits on skin and health is boosting the adoption in cosmetics & personal care and health care products. 2022 – 2024: Tech developments have driven innovation around Aminophenol containing skincare formulas for anti-aging. Organizations such as the U.S. FDA have authorized its cosmetic use, further bolstering its market in North America. Moreover, Aminophenol finds extensive use in the pharmaceutical industry for the synthesis of drug intermediates. At the same time, its application in dye intermediates will encourage the textile industry. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, consumer interest in Aminophenol-rich formulas has surged in line with global demand, ushering it in as a leading ingredient in many dynamic markets.





The US Aminophenol Market Size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

US Aminophenol demand will be advancing strongly due to strong growth in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. As the demand for Aminophenol products, such as skin creams and anti-aging treatments, has been on the rise, the market has been witnessing changes in the formulation of these products. The United States Food and Drug Administration, for instance, has helped give the Aminophenol market in beauty products a big shot in the arm by approving its safe and secure use.

Evolving Consumer Demand Shaping the Adoption of Aminophenol-Based Products

Consumers are increasingly favoring Aminophenol-based skincare products due to their proven anti-aging and antioxidant properties.

There is a rising preference for hair dye products containing Aminophenol derivatives, particularly in ammonia-free and organic formulations.

Health-conscious buyers are leaning toward pharmaceutical products that incorporate Aminophenol as a key active ingredient for pain relief and fever reduction.

Consumers are showing interest in multipurpose cosmetic products where Aminophenol enhances both color performance and skin nourishment.

Eco-conscious users prefer Aminophenol products manufactured through sustainable and low-emission processes, influencing brand loyalty and purchasing decisions.

Key Players:

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

Eastman Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lonza Group

Seiko Chemical Co., Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Jay Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Aminophenol Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.06% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Growing Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Drive the Market Growth.

By Type, P-aminophenol Segment Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 54% Market Share

The major factor driving the growth of this segment can be associated with a wide range of applications in pharmaceutical and dye industries, as P-aminophenol is considered as a significant intermediate in the manufacture of various drugs and dyes. This remains reflected in its market share, and its adaptability for multiple industries. Sigma-Aldrich and Mitsubishi Chemical have been among major producers of P-aminophenol, and their strong performances have made a very significant contribution to this segment. With the world demand for dyes and pharmaceuticals running at a high level, P-aminophenol will continue to have a healthy market.

By Application, Dye Intermediate Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 47% Market Share

The dominance is mainly attributed to extensive applications of Aminophenol derivatives in the manufacture of azo dyes that are majorly used in textiles, leather etc. With the increasing demand of colored fabrics and textiles, both global and domestic, the demand for dye intermediates, including Aminophenol based intermediates is ever increasing. BASF and Huntsman Corporation are among other companies that are leading inventions in dye products helping growth in the respective segment.

By End-Use Industries, the Pharmaceutical Industry Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 46% Market Share

Aminophenol is an important material that drugs like acetaminophen, which is widely used painkiller worldwide, are produced from. It is the rising demand globally for pain management and over the counter drugs, which powers this sector’s monopoly. Aminophenol is used by leading chemical companies such as Johnson& Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline etc. for producing key active ingredients for their life-science products. With the development of the global pharmaceutical industry, the market for Aminophenol in this field is estimated to continue increasing.

Asia Pacific dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024, Holding a 43% Market Share

The region has leading Aminophenol manufacturing centers, especially in countries such as China, and India, which will lead to increase in demand for Aminophenol in the textile as well as pharmaceutical industries. This dominance of China is in part due to mass-production of colors, made from Aminophenol. Furthermore, rising demand among consumers for Aminophenol-based skin care and cosmetic products in the region has also been contributing to the market growth of the region. Zhejiang J&H Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation and others are the major companies of the Aminophenol market in the region which are contributing to the development of the regional market.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Aminophenol Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The Aminophenol market in North America is growing steadily, on the back of rising demand for Aminophenol product in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics in the region. United States is a prominent leader in the global market, due to increasing consumer knowledge regarding health benefits associated with Aminophenol in beauty products. An increase in the consumption of Aminophenol in anti-ageing formulations into the North American skincare market was noted during 2023.Initiatives such as these are helping to propel the segment further and underpin growth. Support of Aminophenol in cosmetics by the U.S. FDA has also bolstered market expansion, setting a sturdy ground for further growth in the region.

Recent Developments

October 2024: Researchers developed a novel catalyst that achieved highly selective hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to para-aminophenol, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in green chemistry processes.

Researchers developed a novel catalyst that achieved highly selective hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to para-aminophenol, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in green chemistry processes. October 2023: Sadhana Nitro Chem received approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to manufacture para-aminophenol, boosting its pharmaceutical-grade chemical production capabilities.





