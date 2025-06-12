National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 55th Consecutive Year

 | Source: National Fuel Gas Company National Fuel Gas Company

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 3.9% increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 51.5 cents per share as approved in June 2024 to 53.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $2.14 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 55 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                National Fuel Dividend
                            
                            
                                NFG Dividend
                            
                            
                                NFG Dividend Increase
                            
                            
                                NFG Quarterly Dividend
                            
                            
                                National Fuel
                            
                            
                                National Fuel Gas
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading