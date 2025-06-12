Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Climb for Fifth Consecutive Month

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings were up to $49,300 in May 2025, up slightly from April’s number. This continues a positive run for earnings, rising 53% since January.

Key Findings for May 2025:

A verage Monthly Earnings : $49,300 . ( Apr. 2025 : $47,700 – an increase of $1,600)

: . ( : $47,700 – an increase of $1,600) Average Monthly Revenue : $592,600 . ( Apr. 2025 : $554,900 – an increase of $37,700)

: . ( : $554,900 – an increase of $37,700) Average Monthly Expenses : $544,200. ( Apr. 2025 : $501,900 – an increase of $42,300)



Takeaways:

As summer months approach and inflation remains tempered, small businesses are seeing growth in top line revenue, expenses, and earnings. The positive marks for enterprise operators echo the sentiment in the U.S. Small Business Confidence Index, which rose for the first time since December.

“Small and medium businesses continue to remain resilient as tariff negotiations remain in limbo,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit. It was expected that tariffs would send prices upward as businesses were estimated to raise prices, and bring rising inflation. Those results have yet to materialize. A plausible explanation is that businesses frontloaded their inventory to skirt tariffs.

“Additionally, tax policy has become a rising question mark for many business owners, as Congress and the White House remain at odds over the Big, Beautiful Bill,” added Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. A report from the NFIB says that taxes are a top concern as the provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 remain unconfirmed at this time.

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report.

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and May 2025.

