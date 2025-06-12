Scouting America Announces Recipients of the Prestigious Silver Buffalo Award for Extraordinary Service to Youth

IRVING, TX, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, the nation's premier youth leadership development organization, is proud to announce the distinguished individuals who will receive the esteemed Silver Buffalo Award in 2025. This prestigious national honor recognizes adults who have provided noteworthy and extraordinary service of a national character to youth, both within and outside of Scouting.

The Silver Buffalo Award, Scouting America's highest commendation for volunteers, has a rich history of celebrating individuals who embody the Scout Oath and Law through their unwavering dedication and impactful contributions to the lives of young people. Recipients come from diverse backgrounds and have made significant differences in fields such as education, community service, business, the arts, and government, all while championing the development of character, citizenship, and leadership in youth.

"The Silver Buffalo Award stands as Scouting America's highest tribute, recognizing individuals whose extraordinary dedication has indelibly shaped the lives of countless young people,” says Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “This year's exceptional individuals have selflessly dedicated their time, talent, and resources to empower the next generation. Their commitment serves as an inspiration to us all and truly embodies the spirit of Scouting America."

The honorees for the 2025 Silver Buffalo Award are:

David Thomas Berry (Keller, Texas): Outstanding Eagle Scout, Safe Scouting Advocate, Retired Health Care Executive

The Hon. Gerard J. Boyle (Campton, New Hampshire): NYLT Course Director, Longtime Volunteer, Retired Marine Colonel

Edward Andrew "Andy" Chapman (Lake Arthur, Louisiana): Eagle Scout, World Scout Committee Chair, International Scouting Advocate

Gary Christiansen (Santa Clarita, California): Outstanding Eagle Scout, Longtime Supporter of the Order of the Arrow, Jamboree Volunteer

Donna Jean (Holland) Copeland (Bartlesville, Oklahoma): Wood Badge Advocate, Duty to God Advocate, Tireless Volunteer

Julie A. Dalton (Wichita, Kansas): Council President, National Venturing Leader, Award-Winning Volunteer

David Michael Ehrlich (Farmington Hills, Michigan): Outstanding Eagle Scout, NYLT Task Force Leader, NAYLE Development Leader

William J. Goebel Jr. (Greensboro, North Carolina): Eagle Scout, Council President, Eagle Scout Mentor

Linda Goff (Oak Ridge, Tennessee): Council Training Chair, Philmont Training Center Faculty Member, Longtime Volunteer

James K. Hendren (Little Rock, Arkansas): Council President, Distinguished Eagle Scout, Community Advocate

Timothy I. Malaney (Chula Vista, California): Outstanding Eagle Scout, National Jamboree Leader, Sea Scout Leader

Brad Tilden (Seattle, Washington): Distinguished Eagle Scout, Scouting America National Chair, Outdoor Enthusiast

William Henry "Bill" Topkis (Park City, Utah): Eagle Scout, Scouting Historian, Dedicated National Leader

Dan Walters (San Leandro, California): Outstanding Eagle Scout, National Scouting Leader, Award-Winning Volunteer

These remarkable individuals were formally recognized at the Scouting America National Annual Meeting (NAM) on May 15. The Silver Buffalo Award ceremony is a highlight of Scouting America's national events, bringing together leaders and volunteers from across the country to celebrate the profound impact of selfless service on the lives of young people.

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

