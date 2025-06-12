Sidetrade named Fortune Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, has been ranked 141st in Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025, a list published by Fortune and Statista. Among 300 top innovation leaders, Sidetrade is highlighted for the strength of its innovation culture, recognized as its key differentiator.

The Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025 list, compiled by Fortune in partnership with Statista, is based on more than 108,000 evaluations by experts and employees, enriched by the LexisNexis® patent portfolio index. Each company is assessed across three dimensions: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Sidetrade stood out for the strength of its innovative mindset, a key driver in its ability to reshape financial practices across the Order-to-Cash field.

This recognition crowns a continuous innovation trajectory that began with the company’s founding in 2000. This momentum originated in Paris, France, where the company built its technological foundation within an ecosystem that has since achieved global recognition. As of 2025, the French capital’s technology ecosystem ranks fourth globally, according to Dealroom, surpassing London, Munich, and Stockholm.

“Since its inception 25 years ago, Sidetrade has been at the forefront of technological disruption,” said Olivier Novasque, Founder and CEO of Sidetrade. “This recognition by Fortune comes at a pivotal moment, as we enter the era of agentic AI. For our clients, this marks the era of augmented finance, with virtually unlimited capabilities that can absorb business complexity. For us, it reflects a technological lead we estimate to be over three years ahead of our market.”

By equipping finance departments with autonomous agents capable of acting, communicating, and adapting in real time, Sidetrade is redefining the foundations of the Order-to-Cash process. This shift from assistive AI to executional AI represents a strategic inflection point, described by several analysts as a business model transformation.

“The emergence of agentic AI marks a turning point in the operating model of corporate finance,” noted Jean-Pierre Tabart, Analyst at TP ICAP. “With its technological lead, mastery of real-time behavioral data, and ability to industrialize autonomous intelligence at scale for large enterprises, Sidetrade stands out as a strategically undervalued asset, poised to capture increasing value in an under-equipped market.”

