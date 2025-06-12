Splashtop Wins 2025 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced it has won the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx is an industry analyst firm dedicated to enterprise digital transformation, and the award spotlights trailblazing vendors worth watching that are driving innovation in digital transformation technology.

Splashtop was recognized for its strategic vision and move into the emerging Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) market, which Intellyx was one of the first to cover earlier this year. Since, Splashtop has already announced feature expansions that enable IT to standardize configuration policies and automatically apply them to new devices, reducing the risk of misconfiguration and strengthening security when a device comes online.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of Intellyx. “We only set up briefings with one in a hundred of the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. Splashtop stood out for its vision for small and midsized businesses, including its complementary approach to Microsoft Intune, providing the real-time patching capabilities and visibility into device health and inventories. These features are needed and valued by Intune users.”

Splashtop AEM enables internal IT teams to proactively manage and secure their environments through real-time patching, intelligent automation, and cross-platform visibility. The solution empowers small and midsized businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) to close critical security gaps, respond instantly to threats, and provide more efficient, proactive management. Without the cost or complexity of traditional RMM and UEM tools, Splashtop extends the value of current IT investments while helping organizations scale with confidence.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Intellyx for innovation in autonomous endpoint management,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “Splashtop is committed to simplifying security and improving efficiencies for IT teams by automating routine processes, consolidating redundant toolsets, and complementing core management systems with feature sets that improve the mean time to detect, remediate, and contain threats.”

Splashtop’s remote support with endpoint management solutions are available now at www.splashtop.com. To learn more, review Splashtop’s comprehensive guide to AEM.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

