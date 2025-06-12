Unstoppable Domains Launches .tigershark with Tiger Shark to Bring Adrenaline Onchain

San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the onchain digital identity leader, has partnered with Tiger Shark to launch .tigershark, a high-adrenaline onchain domain for individuals who thrive at the intersection of risk and innovation. The new domain extension supports $TIGERSHARK, the first “Action Coin” fueling real-world, high-stakes missions designed to capture global attention and redefine cultural engagement onchain.

The creators of $TIGERSHARK and the Real World Xtreme mission series—tigershark domains provide users with digital identities built for bold expression. In addition to strong visual branding, domains offer tangible utility: users can send and receive crypto, display verified onchain reputation, and access secure messaging and group chats. All domains are permanently owned with no renewal fees, starting from just $5.

“We’re building an onchain identity system that reflects real-world ambition and edge,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. “.tigershark is for those who don’t just want to exist online—they want to make waves.”

Tiger Shark’s first mission is already in motion—partnering with one of the most legendary figures in the climbing world. The full reveal is coming soon, but here’s what we can say: no ropes, no harnesses, and no turning back. It’s a bold start to an ecosystem built on real risk and unstoppable ambition.The TLD .TigerShark embodies the raw intensity that $TIGERSHARK represents—where blockchain meets human risk.

“We’re not just building a brand. We’re building a movement where real danger drives real value" said Rami Ajami, co-founder of Tiger Shark. ".tigershark gives that movement a name and a home.”

$TIGERSHARK is more than a token—it’s a participation layer for a growing series of world-record attempts, cultural moments, and extreme sports events. Token holders unlock exclusive access to events, mission-triggered rewards, creator incentives, and branded collaborations that align with the spirit of pushing limits.

Sample domains that might help the beginners are noropes.tigershark, bmx.tigershark, parkour.tigershark and adrenaline.tigershark—each designed to capture the spirit of the extreme, both online and off.

TigerShark and Unstoppable Domains are teaming up to launch the Most Unstoppable Challenge—a user-generated content contest celebrating raw talent and fearless feats.

To claim a .tigershark domain and join the movement, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/tigershark/



About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.