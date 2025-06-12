Mountain America Credit Union and Keys to Success Empower Utah Youth with $10,000 in Scholarships

SANDY, Utah, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with the Keys to Success program, awarded $2,000 scholarships to five high school students to support their educational aspirations. The scholarships, totaling $10,000, were presented to students who demonstrated college readiness by engaging in career exploration, applying for scholarships, and taking proactive steps toward higher education—criteria established by Keys to Success.

“This partnership with Keys to Success highlights Mountain America’s continued dedication to educational advancement and community enrichment,” said Nathan Anderson, EVP and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “By investing in students’ futures, we’re helping build stronger communities and opening doors to lifelong opportunity.”

Keys to Success, a program of the Success in Education Foundation, serves students across Utah’s middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions. By promoting goal setting and celebrating individual achievements, the program fosters confidence and motivation in students preparing for their futures.

“Education is the foundation for a brighter tomorrow, and through our Keys to Success program, we are proud to champion the next generation of leaders,” said Hailey Mishler, senior program manager at the Success in Education Foundation. “Our collaboration with Mountain America Credit Union reflects a shared mission to help students succeed—both academically and financially.”

Rob Brough, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Mountain America, led the scholarship presentation alongside distinguished guests John Garff, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group, and Josh Fox, Vice President at Success in Education.

For more information on Keys to Success scholarships and how to apply, visit www.ktsutah.org.

To learn more about the Success in Education Foundation, visit www.sieutah.org.