Rover Announces CEO Succession

SEATTLE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today announced that longtime President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Turner will lead the company’s next chapter of growth as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st. Aaron Easterly, who has led Rover as CEO since 2011, will transition to Executive Chair of the Board.

“I am honored to lead Rover and its amazing team in this next phase. We have over a billion dollars in annual sales, are now operating in sixteen countries, have added new service lines to the marketplace, and are effectively using M&A as an additional growth lever," said Turner. "While we are increasingly becoming a household name here and abroad, much work remains in our mission of making it possible for everyone to experience the unconditional love of a pet. I am excited about what we can accomplish in the coming years.”

Mr. Turner, a fixture in the Seattle technology scene for over 25 years, joined the Rover leadership team in 2014 and has served as its Chief Operating Officer and President. He has been instrumental in developing Rover’s award-winning workplace culture, overseeing an expansion in the marketplace from 115,000 annual bookings in 2014 to 7.2 million in 2025, and transitioning from a US-only company to operating in 16 countries. His prior experience includes aQuantive, which in 2007 became Microsoft's largest acquisition to-date. As General Manager at Microsoft, Mr. Turner helped bring Bing to market and later headed to Marchex, where he was Executive Vice President.

“Leading this company over the past 14 years has been one of the proudest achievements of my life. In taking Rover from a concept to a profitable, global company serving millions of pets, pet parents, and providers, we’ve made tangible progress towards simplifying pet parenting,” said Easterly. “From the early years of the company, it has been my belief that a time would come when it would make sense to hand over the reins to Brent. That time is now. Much of my development into a broad business leader can be directly credited to having worked with Brent over three decades across multiple companies. His work ethic, ability to attract and develop top talent, and dedication to results are unrivaled. He is the right person for this job, and I cherish the opportunity to support Brent and the rest of our talented team in this new era.”

Under Mr. Easterly’s stewardship, Rover has grown into the category leader with 6.2 million unique pet owning households having booked to date. “From counter-intuitive approaches to differentiation versus better funded competitors, to the timing of our service and international expansions, to our approach during and coming out of the pandemic, Aaron has an extraordinary ability to get the impossible and thankless decisions right – often in the face of both strong opposition and conventional wisdom,” said Turner. “We are thankful for Aaron’s ongoing involvement and service to the company in his new role as Executive Chair.”

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint includes North America (US and Canada) and Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland and Switzerland. Rover connects pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com.