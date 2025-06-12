Tony Gibbens of Tony A. Gibbens, Attorney at Law Shares Key Insights on Child Custody Misconceptions in HelloNation Magazine

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do parents often misunderstand about child custody cases? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Tony Gibbens of Tony A. Gibbens, Attorney at Law in Greenwood, Indiana, explains that custody decisions are not about splitting time evenly or prioritizing fairness between parents. Instead, the court’s guiding principle is always the best interest of the child.

Gibbens highlights that many parents enter custody proceedings with the assumption that time will be divided equally. However, the court takes a much broader view, placing significant weight on factors such as the child’s stability, educational continuity, and the emotional environment provided by each parent. He notes that details like work schedules, housing consistency, and a parent’s availability for day-to-day care are all carefully evaluated.

The article also addresses the child’s voice in the process. While children don’t get to make final decisions, older children may express preferences that the judge considers, depending on their age and maturity. Emotional and psychological safety is another major concern. Courts will examine histories of domestic violence, substance abuse, or neglect, as well as each parent’s ability to cooperate and communicate effectively in cases involving joint custody.

Gibbens stresses that parents who focus solely on their own desires may overlook the court’s true priorities. Those who understand that the legal system is centered on the child’s long-term well-being are in a stronger position to advocate effectively.

These legal insights are detailed in the HelloNation Magazine article, What Many People Get Wrong About Child Custody Cases .

