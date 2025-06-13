Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 118 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
5 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 11835.1635.4534.85285 429
 MTF CBOE5 00035.1635.4534.75175 800
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
6 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 50034.8935.1034.70296 565
 MTF CBOE5 00034.8635.0534.70174 300
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
9 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 99234.5634.7034.40310 764
 MTF CBOE5 00834.5734.7034.40173 127
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
10 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 50035.0235.4034.70297 670
 MTF CBOE5 00035.0135.3534.70175 050
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
11 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 50035.2635.5034.90299 710
 MTF CBOE4 50035.2835.5034.90158 760
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 67 11834.9735.5034.402 347 175

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 500 shares during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 June 20251 20035.0035.1034.9042 000
6 June 20251 40034.7634.9034.7048 664
9 June 202550034.4434.5034.3017 220
10 June 202500.000.000.000
11 June 20251 40034.8735.1034.7048 818
Total4 500   156 702


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 June 202550035.4335.4535.4017 715
6 June 202500.000.000.000
9 June 202530034.5034.5034.5010 350
10 June 20251 20035.0335.4034.7042 036
11 June 202540035.4035.5035.3014 160
Total2 200   77 201

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 967 shares.

On 11 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 889 668 own shares, or 3.59% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p250613E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading

  • June 06, 2025 01:10 ET | Source: Bekaert
    Publication of a transparency notification

    Publication of a transparency notification(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings) On 4 June 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%. Reason for the...

    Read More
    Publication of a transparency notification
  • June 06, 2025 01:05 ET | Source: Bekaert
    Transparency Law

    Transparency LawDisclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 Pursuant to Articles 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are...

    Read More
    Transparency Law