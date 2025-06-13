Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 118 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 5 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 118 35.16 35.45 34.85 285 429 MTF CBOE 5 000 35.16 35.45 34.75 175 800 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 6 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 34.89 35.10 34.70 296 565 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.86 35.05 34.70 174 300 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 9 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 992 34.56 34.70 34.40 310 764 MTF CBOE 5 008 34.57 34.70 34.40 173 127 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 10 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.02 35.40 34.70 297 670 MTF CBOE 5 000 35.01 35.35 34.70 175 050 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 11 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.26 35.50 34.90 299 710 MTF CBOE 4 500 35.28 35.50 34.90 158 760 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 67 118 34.97 35.50 34.40 2 347 175

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 500 shares during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 June 2025 1 200 35.00 35.10 34.90 42 000 6 June 2025 1 400 34.76 34.90 34.70 48 664 9 June 2025 500 34.44 34.50 34.30 17 220 10 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 June 2025 1 400 34.87 35.10 34.70 48 818 Total 4 500 156 702





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 June 2025 500 35.43 35.45 35.40 17 715 6 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 June 2025 300 34.50 34.50 34.50 10 350 10 June 2025 1 200 35.03 35.40 34.70 42 036 11 June 2025 400 35.40 35.50 35.30 14 160 Total 2 200 77 201

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 967 shares.

On 11 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 889 668 own shares, or 3.59% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

