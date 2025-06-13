RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-06-13
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.013 %
|Lowest yield
|1.010 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.030 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2025-06-13
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,600
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|21
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.620 %
|Lowest yield
|0.615 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.625 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00