RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-06-13
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,400
Volume sold, SEK mln400
Number of bids18
Number of accepted bids7
Average yield1.013 %
Lowest yield1.010 %
Highest accepted yield1.030 %
% accepted at highest yield       33.33

 

Auction date2025-06-13
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,600
Volume sold, SEK mln400
Number of bids21
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.620 %
Lowest yield0.615 %
Highest accepted yield0.625 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 


