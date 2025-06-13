Biological Safety Cabinet Market Set to Reach USD 404.98 Million by 2032, Driven by Expanding Biosafety Needs and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Biological Safety Cabinet Market was valued at USD 224.85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 404.98 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The biological safety cabinet market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing lab safety requirements across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research sectors. Rising awareness of biosafety, stricter regulatory environments, and the demand for contamination-free laboratory environments are key growth drivers. Technological advancements in cabinet design and the expansion of healthcare and life sciences infrastructure—especially in emerging markets—are accelerating the adoption of BSCs and contributing to market growth throughout the forecast period.





The U.S. biological safety cabinet market was estimated at USD 68.48 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 114.20 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. leads the North American market due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Sustained R&D spending, stringent biosafety regulations, and the presence of major manufacturers support its dominance in the region. Additionally, the presence of the headquarters of major manufacturers in the U.S. promotes its dominance in the region.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 224.85 million Market Size by 2032 USD 404.98 million CAGR (2024–2032) 6.76% U.S. Market 2023 USD 68.48 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 114.20 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Product, Class II Segment Dominates the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

The Class II segment led the biological safety cabinet market, holding a market share of 58.3% in 2023, with its equal protection of the personnel, product, and environment, thus being the preferred choice in pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and research laboratories. These cabinets are primarily utilized for biosafety level 2 and 3 containment of biohazardous material and infectious agents. In demand and market-dominant for their versatility, international safety requirements compliance, and application in critical applications, such as vaccine manufacture and molecular diagnostics.

By End-use, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the biological safety cabinet market, at 42.8 % of the total share, owing to the strict biosafety requirements inherent to drug discovery, vaccine development, and biologics production. Such companies regularly handle infectious agents and cell cultures and need high-level containment and contamination control. Increased growth of biologics and gene therapies and increased R&D spending further fuelled cabinet adoption. Compliance with regulations and quality control requirements also necessitates the use of Class II and III cabinets, further emphasizing their essential role in pharmaceutical processes and ensuring workplace and product protection.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Segmentation

By Product

Class I

Class II

Type A

Type B

Class III

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

Others

North America Leads the Biological Safety Cabinet Market, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America led the biological safety cabinet market with 40.5% market share in 2023 based on its strict laboratory safety standards, sophisticated biotechnology facilities, and impressive levels of research funding. The U.S. has a concentrated grid of pharmaceutical, clinical, and academic research facilities demanding high levels of biosafety. Heavy government investments in biosafety and public health during pandemics also contributed to market leadership, as did the location of leading cabinet manufacturers and adherence to CDC and NSF standards for encouraging ongoing adoption.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by high growth in life sciences research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing biosafety consciousness in China and India are prime drivers. Government efforts encouraging local R&D and an increasing number of infectious disease incidents have pushed up demand for biological safety cabinets. The growth of the region's academic market and the entry of local players providing affordable solutions further fuel market growth

