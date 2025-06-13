Portable Printer Market Size to Hit USD 21.30 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Mobile Printing in Logistics, Retail, and Field Operations | SNS Insider

Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Printer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Portable Printer Market Size was valued at USD 12.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.28% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Mobile Printing Fuels Growth Across Logistics, Retail, and Field Services

The market for portable printers is thriving, as demand for memberable, wireless printing gains traction. These are applied in logistics, retail, healthcare and field services to support on-the-go documentation, real time invoicing, barcode labeling and receipt generation. With mobility, ease of use and digital workflows at the top of companies’ wish lists, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled printers are becoming more commonplace. Improvements in battery life, connectivity, and smart device compatibility continue to push for increased deployment.

Which Region is Expected to Dominate the Portable Printer Market During the Forecast Period?

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the portable printer market with 37.82% revenue share, and is expected to expand its industrial base and is anticipating increasing demand from retail, healthcare and logistics. Large countries like China and India are driving adoption, fueled by robust e-commerce and mobile service expansion. China is the region’s leader because of its enormous manufacturing base and tech adoption.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% over 2025–2032, driven by the U.S., thanks to robust adoption in retail and logistics fueled by Zebra and Seiko led solutions.

Europe sees steady growth driven by mobile workforces and IoT integration, with Germany leading.

In MEA, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa show rising demand, while Brazil and Argentina are key markets in Latin America.

Portable Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.28% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Connectivity (Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet)

• By Technology (Inkjet, Thermal, Impact)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

• By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Others) Service Providers, Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers, Industrial Control System Providers)

Which Type of Connectivity is Highly Utilized in the Portable Printer Market?

In 2024, the wireless segment led the portable printer market with a 38.98% revenue share, and is used extensively due to its use in retail, logistics and field service. Key players such as epson and Brother, provide wiindependFii models, the WorkForce WF-110 and PocketJet 773, respectively that allow us to work more mobile and rely far less on cords.

The Bluetooth segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.41% over 2025-2032, with rising demand in retail, transportation, and healthcare on the account of low power consumption and easy integration with smart phones.

By Technology

In 2024, the inkjet segment led the portable printer market with a 52.66% share, and is appreciated more due to better print quality and it allows the unsupported printing of media. With the HP OfficeJet 250 and Canon PIXMA TR150, professionals have access to high quality, mobile printing.

The thermal segment is set to grow fastest at a CAGR 8.56% over 2025–2032, driven by the demand for durable, owing to the low maintenance and high durability of products, such as the Zebra ZQ630 and Brother RJ-4250WB, and is used most often in logistics and healthcare.

Which is the Most Preferred Distribution Channel in the Portable Printer Market?

In 2024, the online segment led the portable printer market with a 58.89% revenue share, owing to the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales. Brands including Canon, Epson and HP increased availability through retailers such as Amazon, as well as their own websites, introducing models, such as the Canon PIXMA TR150 and HP Tango X.

The offline segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.43% over 2025-2032, on account of consumers preferring to experience and avail in-person assistance. Best Buy and Staples are among the big retailers that push this with in-store demos and brand collaborations.

By Industry Vertical

In 2024, the retail segment led the portable printer market with a 34.90% revenue share, and is given the shift toward shelf labeling and mobile checkout solutions. The Bixolon SPP-R310 and Seiko MP-B20 were small, fast models which increased staff mobility and store efficiency.

The transport and logistics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.34% over 2025-2032, as firms, such as TSC Auto ID and Dymo offer durable, on-terminal printing solutions that increases dock-to-consumer accuracy and enhances the warehouse efficiency.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HP Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Canon Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Polaroid Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Bixolon Co. Ltd.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, The HP OfficeJet 200 is a compact and wireless mobile printer that offers both great print quality and a long-lasting battery life. It is ideal for mobile professionals and telecommuters who need a flatbed all-in-one they can print from anywhere in the office using a smartphone or tablet, with or without a network.

In April 2025, Epson’s ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart receives the 2025 Red Dot Best of the Best award, designed and tailored for a user-centered usability. It mixes projection, sound and video into a sleek, furniture-like form befitting most modern spaces.

