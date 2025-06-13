On World Blood Donor Day, Meridianbet Turns Its Annual Employee Drive into a Global CSR Tradition





VALLETTA, Malta, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Meridianbet prepares to join the global celebration of World Blood Donor Day on June 14, the company is once again turning corporate values into direct action. Across multiple countries and markets, Meridianbet and the Meridianbet Foundation are organizing and participating in voluntary blood donation drives, reaffirming a long-standing commitment to public health and community solidarity.

Meridianbet Joins Global Effort to Tackle Blood Shortages, Turning Employee Action into Lifesaving Impact

In 2025, the blood donation remains a very important, and unresolved issue. Globally, around 118.5 million units of blood are donated each year, yet demand still outpaces supply—especially in low- and middle‑income countries, where 60% of donations occur though these regions represent 84% of the world’s population.

Recognizing this, Meridianbet has expanded its long-term support for healthcare into an organized multinational effort to contribute blood at a time when national blood supplies are critically low in several markets.

From Local Action to Global Movement

What started as a national initiative in Serbia has grown into a multi-market campaign, with employees across Europe, Africa, and Latin America answering the call. These efforts are not one-off events but form part of Meridianbet’s broader ESG and CSR ecosystem, which includes over 293 social impact actions completed in 2024 alone.

One employee, Nebojša Mladenović, stands out as a symbol of the company’s deep-rooted culture of giving. With over 40 lifetime blood donations, Nebojša has inspired colleagues to do the same. “When you realize that one unit of blood can save up to three lives, it becomes clear—we’re not just giving blood, we’re giving someone another chance,” said Mladenović.

The Meridianbet Foundation emphasizes that solidarity and community support should not be seasonal or symbolic. “We don’t wait for a report to act—we live our values every day. Donating blood is the purest form of giving, and we are proud that our teams across markets are stepping forward, again and again,” said Jelena Jocić, spokesperson for the Meridianbet Foundation in Serbia.

Solidarity in Action: Supporting Healthcare Systems

Meridianbet’s blood donation activities are conducted in full partnership with national blood transfusion institutes and local medical authorities, following all medical and safety protocols. In Malta, for example, employees rolled up their sleeves to support the island’s small but critical blood reserve system, setting an example of proactive citizenship.





Blood Donation as Part of Meridianbet’s Broader Healthcare Commitment

The global blood drive initiative builds on other healthcare-focused actions, such as:

Donation campaigns for maternity hospitals through the “Scan. Help.” initiative



Direct support to health centers in underserved areas across LATAM and Africa



Raising awareness for breast cancer prevention, conducted simultaneously in 12 countries



These programs are part of the broader ESG strategy aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being.

Meridianbet is also a member of the UN Global Compact initiative.

Empowering Employees as Catalysts for Good

Meridianbet’s CSR efforts thrive on employee engagement, which saw a record 5,027 hours of community involvement in 2024. Blood donation drives are also an opportunity to strengthen internal unity and highlight shared values. The company’s inclusive approach to community engagement has led to 293 CSR initiatives and over 18,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries last year.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet is a leading sports betting and gaming group licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. A member of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), the company operates a scalable and proprietary tech platform with a strong omnichannel presence. Meridianbet is an active participant in the UN Global Compact and aligns its CSR activities with key Sustainable Development Goals, delivering measurable social impact through healthcare, education, responsible gaming, and environmental initiatives.

