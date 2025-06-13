Gas Chromatography Market Set to Reach USD 5.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand Across Pharmaceuticals and Environmental Testing Applications – SNS Insider

Ausrin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas Chromatography Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Gas Chromatography Market was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The market is experiencing strong demand due to increasing utilization in environmental monitoring, drug discovery, forensic sciences, and food safety applications. The ongoing evolution of GC systems and the overall trend toward precision analytical testing across various industries are key factors propelling the expansion of the market.





Get a Sample Report of Gas Chromatography Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4443

In the US, the gas chromatography market was valued at approximately USD 1.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%. The market is mainly propelled by the strong pharmaceutical sector, as well as the regulatory pressure to control pollution and increasing R&D activities within the biotech and environmental laboratories in the United States.

Market Overview

Gas chromatography (GC) is a fundamental analytical tool in multiple industries such as healthcare, energy, food and beverage, forensics, and environmental monitoring. Due to the increasing interest in environmental pollution and food safety, the ability of GC to identify and quantify chemical compounds is increasingly acknowledged. It is sensitive, rapid, and accurate—making it the method of choice in research and commercial laboratories. Furthermore, trends towards miniaturization and automation have resulted in the growing application of portable GC systems, thereby improving accessibility and efficiency.

Moreover, green energy campaigns and carbon-neutral targets have further spurred the need for accurate gas composition analyses. GC is now commonly used for the monitoring of greenhouse gases, hydrogen purity, and biogas composition, particularly in nations promoting sustainable energy. Along with the increasing use in anti-doping and forensic toxicology, the market is expected to continue growing steadily over the coming years.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. – 7890B GC System, Intuvo 9000 GC System

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc– TRACE 1600 Series GC, AI/AS 1610 Autosampler

Shimadzu Corporation– Nexis GC-2030, GC-2014

PerkinElmer, Inc. – Clarus 590, Clarus 690

Restek Corporation– Rtx Columns, Super Clean Gas Filters

Dani Instruments S.P.A. – Master GC, Master TOF-MS

Chromatotec – AirmoVOC, ChromaFID

Merck KGAA – Supelco GC Columns, GC Accessories

Leco Corporation – Pegasus BT GC-TOFMS, GCxGC Systems

Scion Instruments – SCION 456-GC, SCION 8700 SQ GC-MS

Phenomenex – Zebron GC Columns, Strata-X SPE Cartridges

GL Sciences – GC-4000, InertCap GC Columns

OI Analytical – 5383 Pulsed Flame Photometric Detector, 5360X Halogen Specific Detector

Valco Company Instruments Inc. – Valco Valves, GC Sample Loops

Centurion Scientific – GC Accessories, Gas Purifiers

SRI Instruments – Model 8610C GC, Model 310 GC

Skyray Instruments – GC-6800, GC-4500

E ChromTech Co. Ltd. – CT-GC8000, CT-GC9000

Trajan Scientific – SGE Syringes, BPX GC Columns

Falcon Analytical – CALIDUS Ultrafast GC, UltraFast Mass Spec

Gas Chromatography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.48 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.47 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 5.16% U.S. Market 2023 USD 1.13 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.76 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Among the products, reagents were the most lucrative segment, generating 57.7% of total market revenue in 2023. Their functions in sample preparation, ease of use and reliable separations mean they are critical tools for virtually any GC analysis. Increasing applications of chromatography in food and pharmaceutical testing is also increasing the demand for reagents.

The accessories and consumables segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing need for maintenance and replacement of components such as syringes, septa, liners, and detector parts. Continuous usage of analytical labs causes wear and tear, resulting in repurchases and rising revenues for this category.

By End-use:

End users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share of the GC market revenue in 2023. This market is primarily dependent on GC for quality control, regulatory compliance and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) analysis. It is frequently used due to the need for highly accurate quantification in drug development and clinical trials.

Meanwhile, this end-use segment is evaluated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe. Increasing biopharmaceutical research activities, stringent FDA regulations, and rising investment in the field of biologics and biosimilars are fueling the use of gas chromatography in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, which is the fastest-growing application segment.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4443

Gas Chromatography Market Segmentation

By Product

Accessories & Consumables Fittings and tubing Auto-sampler accessories Flow management and pressure regulator accessories Others

Instruments Systems Auto-samplers Fraction collectors Detectors

Reagents

Analytical gas chromatography reagents

Bioprocess gas chromatography reagents

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Research Institutes

Food and Beverage

Others(oil & Gas)

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 43.2% share of the global gas chromatography market in 2023. The strength of the area is thought to be due to a strong health care system, an established pharmaceutical and food industry, and strict environmental rules. Strong market presence of key players and well-established R&D infrastructure support the growth of the market in the US & Canada.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate through 2024. Owing to the rapid process of industrialization, rising government efforts toward pollution control, and a surge in pharmaceutical production, especially in China and India. Moreover, increasing attention to food quality and safety from regional testing laboratories is compelling the integration of GC into the testing environment.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Shimadzu Corporation introduced seven new GC systems, including Brevis GC-2050, which is compact and developed with a focus on enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency in line with green energy programs.

In May 2024, Agilent Technologies opened its newly designed Gas Chromatography Systems Manufacturing facility in Cedar Creek, Texas, at the Austin Community Park, which will enable the company to meet rapidly growing global demand for analytical instruments and address the greater range of products to be made at the plant.

In September 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific is commercially releasing the new TRACE 1600 Series GC systems featuring intelligent analytical technology and software advancements that enable laboratories to realize increased productivity from their current assets.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Gas Chromatography Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4443

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Gas Chromatography Market by Product

8. Gas Chromatography Market by End-Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.