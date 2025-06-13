CATALYST ACCELERATOR AND SPACE SECURITY DEFENSE PROGRAM SEEKING INNOVATIVE DIRECTED ENERGY AND ELECTROMAGNETIC WARFARE SOLUTIONS

Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory/Space Vehicles Directorate and The United States Space Force, is currently seeking US-based small businesses and startups with innovative dual-use Directed Energy and Electromagnetic Warfare technologies that can disrupt, degrade, deny, or destroy adversary assets – and protect our own – across all domains.

The Space Security Defense Program (SSDP) will serve as the official Problem Sponsor for the Fall 2025 Cohort. The SSDP is a joint effort between the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). It aims to develop strategies and capabilities that protect U.S. space assets and ensure the continued availability of space-based services for national security.

Official Problem Statement:

As demonstrated by the war in Ukraine, Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) and Directed Energy (DE) attacks are inherently a force multiplier in modern warfare. The ability to detect, manipulate, and control the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) is critical to ensuring the US can disrupt, degrade, deny, or destroy adversary assets – and protect our own – across all domains. As our adversaries increase their space capabilities, it is vital that the U.S. Space Force outpaces the threat to maintain space superiority.

Topics of Interest:

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Implementation & Integration Adaptive & Predictive EW: Systems that autonomously adjust jamming techniques Cognitive Electronic Support (ES): Identify large numbers of signals with a high level of confidence Real-time spectrum analysis & threat identification for RF spectrum



Battle Management Electronic Surveillance: Broad signal monitoring and spectrum situational awareness tools provide comprehensive and real-time visualization of the electromagnetic spectrum Enhanced battlespace awareness tools



Laser Weapon Systems Ultra-efficient pump diodes for lasers Compact, high-energy demand, electrochemical power supply High energy-density optics for laser systems Compact, ruggedized packaging for 2-micron fiber laser amplifiers Compact low-cost beam directors



Emerging and Novel Technologies Advanced software defined radios and similar technologies Lower cost Electronically Scanned Arrays (ESAs) Conformal & Low-Profile Antennas: “Adaptive” antennas and innovative antenna designs that can be integrated into various platforms and going beyond traditional parabolic dishes Advanced beamforming techniques Compact & Low-Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) EW systems/fiber lasers Metamaterials & frequency selective surfaces



Captain Skyler Hart, Government Lead for the Catalyst Accelerator, shared, “I'm excited to kick off our next cohort in the fall that revolves around Electromagnetic (EW) and Directed Energy warfare (DEW). These technologies are proving to be instrumental in combating drone warfare in Ukraine, but they also have applicability in space warfare and counter space operations. As we look to the future, we need to find innovative ways to disrupt, neutralize or even destroy an adversary's ability to execute their kill chain. EW and DEW effects are powerful tools to achieve this objective. I look forward to seeing what technologies that the small businesses bring forward to address this critical need.”

The 3-month Directed Energy & Electromagnetic Warfare (#CADEW) Accelerator will kick-off on August 19, 2025, and will be held in-person at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, CO. Six to eight companies will be chosen to participate in the accelerator, drawing on expertise from government and commercial Navigators, government leaders and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections within government and industry that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring government contracts.The #CADEW Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on November 20, 2025, attended by government and commercial stakeholders.

The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding a virtual “Ask Me Anything” session on June 18, 2025, at 2:30 PM MT to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have. The application deadline for this Accelerator is July 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, visit our website: https://catalystaccelerator.space/cohort_page/directed-energy-electromagnetic-warfare/

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.





Attachment