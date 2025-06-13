Inventory Management Software Market to reach USD 5.40 Billion by 2032, owing to AI-Driven Demand Forecasting | SNS Insider

Pune, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventory Management Software Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Inventory Management Software Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Inventory Management Software Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6459

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Oracle Corporation (Oracle NetSuite Inventory Management, Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM)

SAP SE (SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Business One Inventory)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central)

IBM Corporation (IBM Sterling Inventory Control Tower, IBM Watson Supply Chain)

Manhattan Associates (Manhattan Active Inventory, Manhattan Active Supply Chain)

Epicor (Epicor Prophet 21, Epicor Kinetic Inventory Management)

Zoho Corporation (Zoho Inventory, Zoho Creator Supply Chain Management)

Fishbowl (Fishbowl Warehouse, Fishbowl Manufacturing)

NetSuite (NetSuite Inventory Management, NetSuite Warehouse Management System)

DataLogic (Datalogic Inventory Tracking Solutions, Datalogic RFID Inventory System)

NCR Corporation (NCR Counterpoint Inventory, NCR Power Inventory)

Intuit, Inc. (QuickBooks Commerce, QuickBooks Enterprise Inventory)

Acumatica, Inc. (Acumatica Cloud ERP Inventory Management, Acumatica Warehouse Management System)

Inventory Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.87 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Application (Inventory Control & Tracking, Order Management, Scanning and Barcoding, Asset Management, Others)



• By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)



• By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



• By End-Use (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Others) Key Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Enhances Growth of the Inventory Management Software Market

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Inventory Management Software Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6459

By Application: Order Management Leads, Inventory Control & Tracking Grow Fastest

The Order Management segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its core function of automating and streamlining the order processing, fulfillment, and returns. This is why industries have started relying on these solutions to minimize human errors, make prompt deliveries, and achieve better customer satisfaction.

Inventory Control & Tracking is expected to be the fastest-growing since enterprises are shifting toward IoT and AI-driven Inventory Control & Tracking-based solutions for real-time stock visibility and accurate information. That allows for improved predictions, reduces losses of overstock or understock, and increases supply chain responsiveness. With global commerce and business apparel also expanding their need for accurate tracking and intelligent inventory management will increase, creating significant demand across all vertical industries.

By Deployment Type: On-Premise Dominates, Cloud Deployment Grows Fastest

The on-premises segment dominated the market in 2023, as it continues to provide security, control over data, and customization benefits that often must be obtained by large enterprises operating in a regulated environment. These provide organizations complete ownership of the infrastructure and customized setups for complicated workflows.

The most rapid growth is within cloud deployment due to its low cost of ownership, scalability, and the ability to access from anywhere. These cloud systems are especially attractive for small and midsized organizations that want to avoid large capital investments and want greater flexibility with their object systems. Cloud-based inventory software can be easily integrated into a third-party tool, and with the growing need for remote access, real-time collaboration, and rapid cloud-based inventory software, the adoption is expected to increase extensively.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominated, SMEs Fastest Growing

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to their complex supply chains requiring comprehensive and flexible inventory systems. Organizations like these have a truly global reach, but the nature of their business needs dictate very high levels of centralized control, compliance, and deep analytics capabilities, which inventory software proves to be best positioned to accomplish.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Affordable, cloud-based solutions for SMEs are ubiquitous, which allows SMEs at the lower end of the capital spectrum to optimize their process as well. Such tools minimize human errors, reduce holding costs, and offer scalability. Now digital transformation has also to the small and medium-sized industries, therefore, the rate of growth of the SME segment will be rapid and continuous until 2032.

By End-Use: Manufacturing Dominated the Market, Retail & E-commerce Fastest Growing

manufacturing segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to its complex and high-volume supply chains and processes, and dependence on real-time data. The integration with ERP systems and automation tools improves production and inventory control.

The fastest-growing segment is Retail and E-commerce, and it is driven by the growing online sales and expanding omnichannel deliveries. Such businesses require stock monitoring in real-time, an automated restocking feature, and scalable cloud-based solutions to deal with significant product turnover and sporadic demand. Rapid pace of digital transformation on both these frontiers is likely to propel the demand for AI-driven inventory software, leading to sustainable supply chains with minimum wastage, and greater customer satisfaction till 2032.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Inventory Management Software Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6459

By Region – North America Dominated, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the global market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies, a strong presence of major vendors, and a well-established retail and logistics infrastructure. U.S.-based enterprises continuously invest in AI, IoT, and analytics to optimize supply chains and boost customer service.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are rapidly digitalizing their business operations and embracing e-commerce. Rising investments in cloud infrastructure, coupled with growing retail and manufacturing sectors, are accelerating inventory software adoption, making Asia-Pacific a hotspot for future growth.

Recent Developments in 2024

In February 2024, Zoho launched "Zakya," a point-of-sale solution aimed at small and medium retail businesses, enabling streamlined operations and inventory monitoring.

In March 2024, Manhattan Associates partnered with Shipium to enhance retail shipping operations and optimize e-commerce fulfillment processes.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.