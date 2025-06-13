NPK Fertilizer Market to Hit USD 124.91 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Agriculture and Precision Farming Trends | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The NPK Fertilizer Market Size was valued at USD 97.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 124.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.15% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Balanced Nutrient Solutions Gaining Traction Amid Global Food Security and Eco-Farming Trends

The NPK Fertilizer Market is expanding due to the shift toward eco-friendly farming and rising crop yield requirements. Supported by government initiatives, balanced nutrient fertilizers are becoming vital for sustainable agriculture. The USDA reported nitrogen-based fertilizers made up over 50% of U.S. fertilizer use in 2022. Companies like Nutrien saw a 12% sales increase from 2022–2024, driven by precision farming. With rising food demand and environmental concerns, adoption of NPK fertilizers is accelerating, particularly in emerging economies.





The U.S. NPK Fertilizer market is worth USD 14.94 billion in 2024, and with a market share of 80%.

The US NPK Fertilizer Market is growing steadily due to USDA and EPA-backed sustainable farming initiatives. Increased adoption of precision agriculture and eco-friendly practices, along with expanded production by companies like CF Industries and Mosaic Company, are fueling demand. Major farming states like Iowa and Nebraska are also contributing to this growth through higher fertilizer usage to boost crop productivity.

NPK Fertilizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 97.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 124.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Drivers • Precision Agriculture Adoption and Digital Fertilizer Platforms Enhance Nutrient-Use Efficiency Globally.

• Rising Specialty Crop Cultivation Spurs Demand for Complex NPK Fertilizer Blends.

By Type, the Blended Segment dominated the NPK Fertilizer Market in 2024 with a 31.6% Market Share.

The dominance is due to their tailored nutrient profiles, boosting crop yields efficiently. Their balanced composition and flexibility make them ideal for varied soils. Companies like Yara and Mosaic have introduced region-specific blends that enhance productivity, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific. Their ease of use and cost-effectiveness support wide adoption across both large and small farms.

By Crop Type, Cereals & Grains dominated the NPK Fertilizer Market in 2024 with a 39.1% Market Share.

The dominance is due to their high nutrient requirements, especially for crops like wheat, corn, and rice. Corn alone accounts for 35% of nitrogen fertilizer use in the U.S., per USDA. Companies offer tailored NPK blends to meet these crop demands, enhancing efficiency and yields, thereby reinforcing the segment’s leading position in the market.

By Mode of Application, the Foliar Application dominated the NPK Fertilizer Market in 2024 with a 46.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its rapid nutrient absorption and precise delivery to plants. It’s widely used to correct deficiencies during key growth stages. Innovations by companies like BASF in spray technologies and micronutrient formulations have boosted adoption. Its easy integration with irrigation systems and efficiency in targeting nutrients make it the preferred method for commercial farmers, supporting its dominant market share.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the NPK Fertilizer Market in 2024, Holding A 43.0% Market Share.

Asia Pacific led the NPK fertilizer market in 2024 due to rising food demand from rapid population growth in countries like India and China. Government subsidies and policies, such as India’s Fertilizer Control Order, have promoted the use of blended and complex fertilizers. Precision agriculture adoption and growing agritech investments have further supported market expansion. Additionally, increasing crop acreage and intensive farming practices in Southeast Asia have fueled fertilizer consumption. These factors combined have strengthened Asia Pacific’s position as the dominant region in the NPK fertilizer market.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, the Indian Cabinet approved ₹24,474.53 crore as a subsidy for NPK fertilizers under the NBS scheme for Rabi 2024–25, boosting farmer affordability and fertilizer company stocks.

