Auto Repair Expert Scott Schmid of Archers Auto Repair Shares Insights on Forgotten Car Fluids in HelloNation Magazine

CALDWELL, Idaho, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What vehicle maintenance task is most commonly overlooked? That’s the focus of What Most People Forget About Car Fluids , an educational article in HelloNation Magazine, featuring expert guidance from Scott Schmid of Archers Auto Repair in Caldwell, Idaho. While oil changes receive widespread attention, the article highlights how other essential fluids in a car—like brake fluid, coolant, transmission fluid, and differential fluid—often go unchecked, leading to premature wear and costly repairs.

The article explains that every vehicle fluid has a finite lifespan and that degradation occurs with heat, time, and use. Brake fluid, for instance, can absorb moisture and reduce braking efficiency. Transmission fluid that loses its lubricating ability may increase the risk of component failure, while old coolant can lose its ability to manage engine temperature effectively. Often, these fluids don’t follow clear maintenance schedules, making visual inspections and professional evaluations during service visits even more important.

Scott Schmid emphasizes the role of proactive checks in preserving vehicle performance and reliability. Technicians can monitor fluid clarity, thickness, and contamination levels—critical indicators of wear that may not trigger a warning light. This kind of preventive care saves money in the long run by catching issues early and extending the life of major systems under the hood.

The article, What Most People Forget About Car Fluids, urges drivers to treat every fluid in their vehicle as essential—not just the oil. The full article can be read at What Most People Forget About Car Fluids .

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84ece621-d338-4664-95e1-1718b6fe5be3