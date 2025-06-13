U.S. Army Turns 250: Meet One of the Soldiers Carrying on Its Most Time-Honored Traditions in Conversation with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday with the theme “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the commitment of Army Soldiers and Civilians to fighting and winning the nation’s wars. Older than the nation itself, the Army’s deep history and traditions serve as a link between its proud past and promising future.

To celebrate this historic moment, the Army is highlighting the young Soldiers who are carrying on its rich legacy and reaffirming its enduring relevance in today’s world.

1st Lt. Nathan Mapes is Officer in Charge of all ceremonies and special events for the U.S. Army’s oldest active-duty infantry unit, “The Old Guard.” On June 11th, 1st Lt. Mapes conducted a nationwide media tour explaining the meaning behind some of the Army’s most cherished traditions, and shared how the next generation of Soldiers are proudly leading the force into the future by honoring its past. Some of these time-enduring traditions include:

Ceremonial performances of the Fife and Drum Corps and “Pershing’s Own.” The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps has served as a ceremonial unit, representing the Army's history and traditions through music, and providing entertainment and support for various events, for over 60 years. They play traditional military music, particularly from the Revolutionary War era, and are known for their signature uniforms. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" provides musical support for the leadership of the United States, to include all branches of government, and to a wide spectrum of national and international events in order to connect the Army to the American people.





Guarding The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at Arlington National Cemetery, is guarded 24/7, 365 days a year, by a special detail from the The Old Guard. These Soldiers, called Sentinels, are volunteers who must undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. The Sentinels' routine involves a meticulous walk and specific movements, all with symbolic meaning, including the 21-step walk, which represents the 21-gun salute.

Wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery

The most solemn ceremonies occur when the President of the United States, or the President's designee, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the national observance of Memorial Day, Veterans Day, or other special occasions. Ceremonial wreath laying also occurs during state visits of foreign dignitaries, who pay formal respects to the sacrifices of America's veterans by placing a wreath before the Tomb.

The procession of the horse-drawn caisson at state funerals

The Caisson Detachment at Fort Myer, part of The Old Guard, has been maintaining the tradition of carrying deceased troops by horse-drawn caisson wagon to their final resting place since the 19th century.

Visit GoArmy.com to learn more about the possibilities of Army service and how you can become a part of the Army’s next 250 years.

