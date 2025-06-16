Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

 


Company announcement no. 29 2025

16 June 2025



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,676,902228.29971,524,334,675
09 June 2025   
10 June 202550,000259.526212,976,310
11 June 202550,000259.717612,985,880
12 June 202549,795258.800312,886,961
13 June 202579,146256.556820,305,444
Total accumulated over week 24228,941258.383659,154,595
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,905,843229.29701,583,489,270




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.821% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Danske Bank

