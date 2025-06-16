|Company announcement no. 29 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
16 June 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 24
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,676,902
|228.2997
|1,524,334,675
|09 June 2025
|10 June 2025
|50,000
|259.5262
|12,976,310
|11 June 2025
|50,000
|259.7176
|12,985,880
|12 June 2025
|49,795
|258.8003
|12,886,961
|13 June 2025
|79,146
|256.5568
|20,305,444
|Total accumulated over week 24
|228,941
|258.3836
|59,154,595
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,905,843
|229.2970
|1,583,489,270
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.821% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment