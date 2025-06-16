Abcourt Intersects 4.1 g/t Gold over 11 Metres in Channel on the Former Cambior Stripping, extends the mineralized zone over a length of now 300m in the Cartwright Area of the Flordin Project, and Presents a Corporate Update

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce its most recent channel sampling results from the former Cambior stripping that was done in the late 1980s and located immediately west of the 2024 Cartwright stripping. This new phase of sampling made it possible to add 4 new channels of approximately 20 metres in length on average and a smaller one (No. 18) of approximately 5 metres in length. A total of 87 metres of new channel (175 samples) were made on the former Cambior stripping. This phase of work has allowed us to link the historical Adam and Horse showings and extend the mineralization at surface over more than 300 metres in length. The most significant intersection comes from channel 19 which returned 4.1 g/t gold over 11 metres including 12 g/t gold over 3.5 metres. The channels made are all 0.5 meters long and are connected to each other. Each of the channels averages 6 to 8 cm deep and intersects perpendicularly with the mineralized zones, which are oriented east-west with a sub-vertical dip. The mineralization is associated with significant shear and is composed of pyrite-silica-hematite-rich bands in zones with gossan-type surface alteration (weathering) (pyrite dissolution, yellow surface).

Highlights:

4.1 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 12 g/t gold over 3.5 metres;

Four new channels, each about 20 m long, have been added to an old stripping done by Cambior at the end of the 1980s. The channels are spaced about 10 metres apart from each of them;

The two main historical zones were identified on the stripping: Horse (central) and Adam (southernmost); The results obtained confirm the connection of the two mineralized zones to each other, thus increasing the thickness of the gold-bearing intersections by several metres.

Mineralized zones at surface now over more than 300 metres in length.



The table below presents the main results achieved:

Channel number CUMULATIVE ZONES ZONE Interval Channel 16 1.9 g/t Au over 8.5 m

ADAM 1.1 g/t Au over 1 m HORSE 11.2 g/t Au over 1 m Channel 17 2.5 g/t Au over 8.5 m

ADAM 1.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m HORSE 6.9 g/t Au over 2.5 m Channel 18 HORSE 16.5 g/t Au over 2 m Channel 19 4.1 g/t Au over 11 m

ADAM 3.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m HORSE 12 g/t Au over 3.5 m Channel 20 3.6 g/t Au over 8.5 m

ADAM 1.3 g/t Au over 1 m HORSE 18.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m Channel 20B ADAM 3.7 g/t Au over 1 m Channel 20C HORSE 10 g/t Au over 2 m



The new channel phase will have extended the mineralized zones at surface over more than 300 metres in length. The historical mineralized zones (Horse and Adam) are spaced 1 to 5 metres apart. The stripping carried out (historical and current) now allows us to link these zones together, because the host rock (basalt), even with low pyrite mineralization, contains grades ranging from 100 ppb to more than 1 g/t gold. This significantly increases the thickness of the mineralized zones. With this channel phase we are able to define a gold envelope of 300 metres long by 10 metres wide and 20 metres deep with an average grade of 5.5 g/t gold using a density of 2.7 tonnes per cubic metre.

The fieldwork recently carried out was done in collaboration with the students graduating in mineral technology (geology option) at the CEGEP de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue under the supervision of Mr. Baptiste Chapon, P.Geo.

Figure 1: Regional location of the Flordin property





Figure 2: Location of the Flordin property





Figure 3: Orthomosaic of the Cartwright (East Sector) and Cambior (West Sector) stripping





Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The new channels completed on the former Cambior stripping once again confirm the connection between the mineralized zones over thicknesses sometimes exceeding 10 metres and continuous over more than 300 metres in length. The areas remain open laterally to both east and west. Drilling last winter also confirms that the mineralized zones remain open at depth and laterally."

Corporate Update

Firstly, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Lise Kistabish as Executive Director of the Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation. However, this new executive role with her community forced Lise to resign from the Abcourt Mines Board of Directors. It is with regret that we must accept her resignation. We thank Lise for her contributions to the Board of Directors over the past few years and wish Lise every success in her new role.

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of my colleagues on the Board and myself, we sincerely thank you for helping Abcourt moving forward. We have greatly appreciated your sincerity and personal ethics in our various exchanges over the past few years. The Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation is very fortunate to have you now on their executive team. Best of luck in your new projects."

Secondly, activities related to the financing of the start-up of the Sleeping Giant project continue to progress well. We are working with our technical, legal, and financial partners to bring the project towards rapid development of gold production. The general environment is conducive to launching a high-grade gold project in a stable jurisdiction such as Canada, with well-established infrastructure and all the required government authorizations at Sleeping Giant.

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. The Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Analytical procedure

The 0.5-metre-long channel rock samples were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon Assay™ method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T : (819) 768-2857

Email : phamelin@abcourt.com



Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T : (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456

Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1beb699-c7c9-4812-9762-9a69ba23c690

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bd161eb-1629-4f44-a33a-da70a61541a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca88e2d-1448-4f81-8d73-0814ff6f8e1e