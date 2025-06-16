4Site Acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of 4Site, a provider of an integrated EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) suite for asset-intensive businesses. 4Site delivers solutions across several industries, including mining, pulp & paper, and energy. The company will join AssetWorks Appraisal – Asset Management.

“The acquisition of 4Site marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of AssetWorks' Asset Management Division. 4Site’s proven EAM platform, trusted by leaders in mining, power generation, and pulp and paper, adds powerful capabilities in maintenance, supply chain, and financial performance management. We are especially excited to welcome the talented 4Site team to AssetWorks. Their deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and longstanding customer relationships can enrich our organization and accelerate our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions,” said Ellena Howze, General Manager/CEO of the AssetWorks Appraisal – Asset Management Business Unit of Volaris Group.

Founded in 1976, 4Site began focusing significantly on providing EAM software to the mining industry in 2001. 4Site’s solutions extend the scope of CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management Systems) beyond maintenance to include purchasing, inventory, accounting, and financial management in a streamlined information flow. The Company’s EAM platform helps plant managers make better decisions faster and maintain equipment and facilities at peak performance. The company is located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

“The acquisition of 4Site Limited by Volaris Group marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter—one defined by growth, innovation, and long-term stability for 4Site’s world-class software solutions and loyal customer base,” said John Hawkins, VP Operations at 4Site. “With the added strength and synergy of the AssetWorks team and its comprehensive portfolio of products, 4Site customers—present and future—can unlock the full potential of Enterprise Asset Management. The 4Site team is energized and looks forward to collaborating closely with AssetWorks to deliver even greater value and success to our customers.”

4Site joins the AssetWorks Appraisal – Asset Management Business Unit, led by Ellena Howze, part of the Mike Borello Group in Volaris Group’s Smith Portfolio. The previous owner, Rohit Diesh, will continue as a consultant focused on expanding the company’s presence within the mining industry.

About Volaris Group



Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris strengthens businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com



