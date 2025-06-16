Monarch Private Capital Releases 2024 Impact Report: “Touchpoints”

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Impact Report called Touchpoints. The report captures a year of remarkable growth, with more than $3.4 billion in total economic impact, 1.7 GW of clean energy capacity added, and over 2,400 new affordable homes created. These outcomes reflect Monarch’s deepening commitment to sustainability and community development.

In this year’s edition of Touchpoints, Monarch documents how impact-driven capital continues to serve as a catalyst for positive change. Through powerful tools like adder credits, transferable tax strategies, and investment in tax equity projects, the firm is aligning innovative financial structures with community transformation. With over $14 billion in assets under management, Monarch has become a go-to partner for forward-thinking investors and developers committed to creating measurable, lasting outcomes.

Key Milestones & Highlights

$3.4B in economic impact in 2024

1.7 GW of new clean energy financed

2,400+ affordable housing units created

18 historic rehabilitation projects

35K+ jobs





“Our 2024 impact report reflects more than numbers… it reflects our progress, purpose, and the power of our investments,” said Melanie Frontczak, Managing Director of Sustainability & Tax Credit Investments at Monarch Private Capital. “We’re proud of what we’ve built and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

Explore the 2024 Impact Report here: Touchpoints.

For more information about Monarch Private Capital, visit www.monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

