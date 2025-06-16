American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide

With a New Agreement for Southwestern Virginia and Active Distribution across 11 States Since Launching in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic Beer Continues its Rapid Rise as America’s Fastest Growing Beer

NASHVILLE, TN,, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly reports that American Rebel Beer has signed a distribution agreement with Valley Distributing Corporation (valleydist.net). Through this agreement, American Rebel Light Beer will now be available in Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Roanoke, Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd, Franklin, and Bedford counties, proudly reaching more patriotic Americans who believe in great taste and greater values.

Founded by David Hutchinson Sr. in 1974 after years as a brewery rep with Stroh Brewery, Valley Distributing began operations in Salem, VA in January 1975. What started with distribution rights to Salem, Roanoke, and ten nearby counties quickly grew into one of the region’s most successful wholesalers. After securing the Coors Brewing Company portfolio in 1983, Valley hit its stride, expanding further with brands like Schlitz, Old Milwaukee, Guinness, Dos Equis, Yuengling, and craft favorites such as Flying Dog and Highland Brewing. Today, under the leadership of Jeff and Patrick Hutchinson, Valley remains a powerhouse rooted in service, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

“This partnership with Valley Distributing is a perfect match,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “They understand what we stand for: quality, community, and country. Together, we are raising a toast to the American spirit – one cold can at a time.”

“Valley Distributing is excited to partner with American Rebel Beverages and add another quality brand to our expanding portfolio in Southwestern Virginia,” said John Swanson, Sales Manager at Valley Distributing. “We’re confident that American Rebel Light Beer will resonate with consumers who value both a great-tasting beer and the values behind it.”

“American Rebel Light Beer is brewed with pride and purpose – to celebrate this country and the people who make it great,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel. “Partnering with Valley Distributing gives us a strong, respected ally in getting our patriotic message and our beer into more hands across Virginia. We have spent some time with the Valley Distributing team and they understand what America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer is all about. Four-time NHRA World Champion and American Rebel Beer sponsored driver Matt Hagan and his family are based out of Virginia and adding Virginia to our list of states that we are available in was very important to us. This is more than business, it’s a movement.”

American Rebel Light Beer is gearing up for a summer packed with bold flavor, proud moments, and all-American refreshment.– with a bold national ad campaign, key event sponsorships, and rapidly growing demand – Valley’s heritage and hometown strength ensure that the crisp refreshment of American Rebel Light Beer will make a powerful mark in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Let Freedom Pour – Celebrate the 4th of July with Free Shipping!

Now through the end of June, American Rebel Light Beer is offering Free Shipping so our Patriotic Consumers can taste freedom this Fourth of July! Whether you're grilling with family, watching fireworks, or raising a toast to our great nation, enjoy the crisp, clean, bold taste of America’s Patriotic Beer – delivered right to your door at no extra cost.

Stock up today and let freedom ring with every sip!

Purchase now at: https://shop.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story.

