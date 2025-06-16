Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 6 June 202537,600578.6321,756,430  
Monday, 9 June 2025---  
Tuesday, 10 June 20251,700590.471,003,799  
Wednesday, 11 June 20251,500588.54882,810  
Thursday, 12 June 20251,600588.65941,840  
Friday, 13 June 20251,600586.04937,664  
In the period 9 June 2025 - 13 June 20256,400588.463,766,113  
Accumulated until 13 June 202544,000580.0625,522,543  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,085,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

