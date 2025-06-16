Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 6 June 2025
|37,600
|578.63
|21,756,430
|Monday, 9 June 2025
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 10 June 2025
|1,700
|590.47
|1,003,799
|Wednesday, 11 June 2025
|1,500
|588.54
|882,810
|Thursday, 12 June 2025
|1,600
|588.65
|941,840
|Friday, 13 June 2025
|1,600
|586.04
|937,664
|In the period 9 June 2025 - 13 June 2025
|6,400
|588.46
|3,766,113
|Accumulated until 13 June 2025
|44,000
|580.06
|25,522,543
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,085,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
