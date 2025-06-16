Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 6 June 2025 37,600 578.63 21,756,430 Monday, 9 June 2025 - - - Tuesday, 10 June 2025 1,700 590.47 1,003,799 Wednesday, 11 June 2025 1,500 588.54 882,810 Thursday, 12 June 2025 1,600 588.65 941,840 Friday, 13 June 2025 1,600 586.04 937,664 In the period 9 June 2025 - 13 June 2025 6,400 588.46 3,766,113 Accumulated until 13 June 2025 44,000 580.06 25,522,543 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,085,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

