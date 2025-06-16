Operant AI Launches MCP Gateway: Enterprise-Grade Runtime Defense for MCP-Connected AI Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI , the world's only Runtime AI Defense Platform, today announced the launch of MCP Gateway , a groundbreaking expansion of its flagship AI Gatekeeper™ platform, that delivers comprehensive security for Model Context Protocol (MCP) applications. As organizations rapidly adopt open-source MCP servers and AI agents across their infrastructure, MCP Gateway provides the first enterprise-grade solution to secure these critical AI workflows at runtime.

MCP Gateway introduces real-time discovery, detection, and defense for every layer of the MCP stack—from local development tools like GitHub Copilot and Claude Desktop to remote AI agents deployed across Kubernetes, AWS Bedrock, Azure, Google Vertex AI, and more.

"The widespread adoption of open-source MCP servers represents one of the most significant security challenges facing enterprises today," said Vrajesh Bhavsar, CEO and co-founder of Operant AI. "Organizations are deploying these powerful AI tools without visibility into what they're doing, what data they're accessing, or how they're being used. MCP Gateway changes that by bringing comprehensive security, governance, and visibility to the entire MCP ecosystem."

MCP Gateway is purpose-built to empower organizations to safely and effectively leverage AI agents and MCPs by providing robust security across the entire lifecycle.

Key features include:

MCP Discovery: Complete Visibility Into AI Agent Ecosystems Automatic real-time MCP tool catalogs and AI agent discovery across all environments Live traffic graphs and telemetry showing active access patterns between AI agent clients and MCP servers End-to-end visibility from development tools to cloud deployments, eliminating shadow MCP server blind spots Comprehensive discovery spanning coding agents to remote AI agents in multi-cloud environments

MCP Detections: Advanced Threat Detection for AI-Specific Risks Real-time detection of sensitive data leakage to and from AI agents and MCP tools Identification of emerging agentic AI threat vectors, including tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access Supply chain security monitoring for vulnerabilities in local MCP servers and misconfigurations in remote servers Trust and risk scoring for all MCP servers in the environment

MCP Defense: Proactive Protection and Governance Enforcement of MCP trust zones with live blocking of untrusted servers and tools Prevention of sensitive data and IP leakage through real-time flow blocking and auto-redaction Least privilege execution controls and granular access permissions for the MCP tool usage Centralized governance framework for enterprise-wide AI agent and tool management Rate limiting and encryption standard enforcement for all MCP communications



Ecosystem Partnership Strategy

Operant is launching the MCP Gateway with a comprehensive ecosystem partnership program designed to secure the entire MCP vendor landscape. Operant is working closely with MCP vendors and AI tool providers to deliver pre-integrated security tooling, helping partners secure their customers by embedding AI Gatekeeper's runtime defenses directly into their MCP offerings.

"We're not just securing MCP applications – we're enabling the entire ecosystem," said Ashley Roof, CMO and co-founder at Operant AI. "Our partnership approach mirrors our successful sales enablement programs with model providers, creating a security foundation that allows MCP vendors to serve enterprise customers confidently."

MCP Gateway is currently available as part of the AI Gatekeeper platform, with comprehensive integration support for existing MCP servers and AI agent deployments. The solution supports all major cloud platforms and development environments where MCP applications are deployed. To learn more, visit: https://www.operant.ai/solutions/mcp-gateway

About Operant AI

Operant AI, the world’s only Runtime AI Application Defense Platform, actively protects every layer of live cloud and AI applications from infrastructure to APIs. Unlike most cybersecurity tooling that is limited to single-layer visibility and lacks the ability to actually block attacks, Operant’s 3D Runtime Defense Platform discovers, detects, and defends >80% of the OWASP Top 10 most critical attacks across APIs, Cloud and LLMs. Within minutes of Operant’s single-step deployment, security and AI engineering teams gain a completely new level of active protection for their AI and Cloud applications, workloads, models, APIs, and Agents, bringing frictionless real-time security to dev, sec, and ops so that companies can deploy products and AI faster without security holding them back.

Operant AI is a Series A company funded by Silicon Valley Venture Capital firm Felicis and Washington DC venture capital firm SineWave. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and was founded by Vrajesh Bhavsar, Dr. Priyanka Tembey, and Ashley Roof, industry experts from Apple, VMWare and Google (respectively). Operant AI was recently named as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM).