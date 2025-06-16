Spay and Neuter Market to Hit USD 3.43 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Pet Ownership and Animal Welfare Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spay and Neuter Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Spay and Neuter Market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period of 2024–2032

Key growth drivers include heightened efforts to control animal populations, rising rates of pet adoption, and increasing support from animal welfare organizations. The United States remains a key market player, with revenue expected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2023 to USD 1.07 billion by 2032. Contributing factors include high pet ownership rates, active participation by nonprofit organizations, and affordable access to veterinary sterilization services.





Market Overview

The global spay and neuter service market is growing, driven by rising companion animal population and growing public awareness of pet overpopulation. Encouragement from government agencies and nongovernmental organizations in the private sector is fostering the trend, as well as efforts on the part of veterinary associations and animal welfare organizations.

Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgery are increasing safety and convenience for pet owners. In the United States, grassroots efforts from animal rescue groups and initiatives from the top of the American Veterinary Medical Association are compelling community-based outreach and education campaigns. The growth of mobile spay/neuter clinics, particularly in underserved communities, is also further spurring the industry's momentum by enhancing affordability and access.

Spay And Neuter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.32 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.43 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 4.44% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.74 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.07 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Animal Type:

Dogs generated about 60% of global market revenue in 2023, continuing their dominance as a result of greater adoption and the spread of spaying and neutering procedures. Shelters and rescue groups are primarily responsible by requiring dogs to be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Cats are the most rapidly growing category, fueled by the increasing number of stray and feral cats. Specialized trap-neuter-return (TNR) efforts—usually subsidized by nonprofits or municipalities—are generating demand for feline spay/neuter services.

By Provider Type:

Veterinary hospitals and clinics maintained the highest market share in 2023, fueled by their well-equipped infrastructure, qualified personnel, and high-quality surgical reputation. They are still the first choice of pet owners who want reliable and safe procedures.

Mobile veterinary units, on the other hand, are the fastest-growing segment. These service providers play a crucial role in penetrating rural and under-privileged zones, with cost-efficient and accessible solutions continuing to gain popularity.

Spay and Neuter Market Segmentation

By Provider

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Others

By Animal Type

Dogs Neutering Spaying

Cats Spaying Neutering

Others

By End-use

Animal Welfare Groups

Pet Owners

Regional Insights

The North American market dominated the global revenue in 2023, with a share of 41% of total revenue. Underlying factors for this are the high levels of pet ownership, good reimbursement structures in certain states, and good institutional backing from NGOs and government agencies. Key players like the ASPCA and PetSmart Charities are at the forefront of advancing animal sterilization programs.

Asia-Pacific will see the highest growth by 2032, fueled by rising urbanization, rising companion animal ownership, and spreading animal welfare NGOs. Sterilization programs led by governments are also becoming a major initiative to manage rising stray animal populations in India, China, and Thailand.

