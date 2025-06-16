VERSES® Signs Soothsayer Analytics As First Genius™ Reseller and Fortune 500 Integrator

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, has selected Soothsayer Analytics (“Soothsayer”) as the first Certified Genius reseller and implementation channel partner for global enterprises.

Soothsayer is an AI consulting & training, and certification firm trusted by many Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients globally, such as the Ford Motor Company, GEA, Dow Chemical Company, AD Ports and Dun & Bradstreet.

Enterprise AI spending is projected to rise from US$58 billion in 2025 to US$474 billion by 2030—a 52% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)—as companies pursue automation, cost savings, and predictive insights to maintain a competitive advantage. This channel partnership aims to meet that demand by pairing Genius, with its enterprise intelligence, and Soothsayers' expertise to drive rapid global adoption through sales, deployment, and training.



This channel partnership enables Soothsayer to:



Resell Genius through a joint go-to-market program

Deliver Genius training and certification for enterprise teams and executives

Provide end-to-end onboarding and implementation services to new and existing VERSES and Soothsayer clients.



”We believe that Genius delivers many of the missing AI capabilities enterprises require, while Soothsayer ensures those capabilities are deployed swiftly and effectively,” said Gabriel Rene, Founder & CEO of VERSES.

As part of the agreement, Soothsayer Analytics has also agreed to become a Genius Enterprise customer.



“Appointing Soothsayer as our first Certified Genius Reseller is a pivotal step in scaling our go-to-market strategy,” continued Gabriel René, Founder & CEO of VERSES. “We believe that their proven sales and integration expertise to Fortune 500 and other companies, will enable enterprises worldwide to unlock Genius’s capabilities more quickly, accelerating adoption and driving revenue growth.”

Gaurav Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of Soothsayer, said “Our Fortune 500 clients want AI that speaks their language, respects their rules, and delivers results they can trust. Off-the-shelf platforms rarely meet those standards. We believe that Genius lets us generate reliable, domain-specific predictions in weeks instead of months, and our team provides the know-how to take those models live. Becoming the first Certified Genius Reseller allows us to bring VERSES’ next-generation capability to enterprises worldwide.”



About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

About Soothsayer Analytics

Soothsayer Analytics is a global leader in AI strategy, solutions, and training—helping forward-thinking organizations decode complexity, anticipate the future, and build lasting digital capabilities. With over a decade of experience across the U.S., Middle East, Europe, and India, we deliver bespoke AI solutions, scalable ML pipelines, and AI Centers of Excellence. Our interdisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers, and domain experts brings deep expertise in generative AI, computer vision, statistical modeling, and real-time forecasting. We have delivered 100+ AI-powered solutions across industries such as manufacturing, energy, automotive, healthcare, insurance, and retail—driving measurable ROI and efficiency for Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients.

To learn more, please visit www.SoothsayerAnalytics.com

