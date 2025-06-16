ROTH to Host 15th Annual London Conference on June 24-26, 2025

LONDON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host the 15th Annual Roth London Conference on June 24-26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.



This event offers institutional investors an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with C-suite leaders and senior executives from approximately 80 companies with a strong focus on the Sustainability and Technology sectors. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue, the conference facilitates 1-on-1 and small group meetings in an intimate setting allowing investors to evaluate various businesses, assess market trends, and identify compelling investment opportunities.



Throughout the event, ROTH's team of Senior Research Analysts will be on hand to offer expert insights and facilitate introductions. Participating analysts include:

Sustainability: Justin Clare, CFA; Craig Irwin; Chip Moore, CFA; Philip Shen; Gerry Sweeney.

Technology: Darren Aftahi; Richard Baldry, CFA; Suji DeSilva, CFA; Rohit Kulkarni; and Scott Searle, CFA.



On June 25th, during the lunch session, Michael Darda, ROTH's Chief Economist and Macro Strategist, will lead a discussion on Markets and Economics, covering key topics such as the US business cycle, inflation, interest rates, and asset allocation strategies across equities and fixed income.

This will be followed by the Keynote Presentation by Dan Shugar, CEO and Founder of Nextracker, Inc. (NXT), exploring the technological, policy, and cost dynamics driving PV adoption. The session will be moderated by Philip Shen.

Later that day, Suji DeSilva, CFA, will moderate a fireside chat with Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). The discussion will focus on D-Wave’s approach to quantum computing, its unique technology platform, and the growing market opportunities as AI compute accelerates industry demand.

On June 26th, Suji DeSilva, CFA, will return to moderate a fireside chat with Waseem Shiraz, SVP of Strategic Initiatives & Chief of Staff at Quantinuum (PRIVATE). The conversation will cover Quantinuum’s advancements in quantum computing, the competitive landscape, and the anticipated impact of quantum technologies on AI and enterprise applications.

Following will be JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, ROTH’s Chief Technical Strategist, presenting insights on portfolio allocation in a globally connected yet increasingly fragmented world.

"We look forward to hosting the 15th edition of our flagship London conference," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "This event creates a unique environment for our corporate clients to engage directly with international financial professionals on a personal level."



Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, added, "Given the current macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions, this year’s conference is especially timely. We’re proud to present nearly 80 innovative spanning sustainability, technology, media, and the consumer sector, each addressing some of today’s most critical global challenges."



AGENDA



TUESDAY | June 24, 2025 - All Times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)

4:00pm - 6:00pm - Pre-Conference Registration

6:00pm - 10:00pm - ROTH Summer Social





WEDNESDAY | June 25, 2025

8:00am - 9:00am - Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am - 12:00pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

12:00pm - 1:30pm - Lunch

12:15pm - 12:45pm - Market Overview with Michael Darda - ROTH Chief Economist and Macro Strategist

12:45pm – 1:25pm - Keynote Presentation with Dan Shugar - CEO and Founder of Nextracker, Inc. (NXT)

1:30pm - 5:15pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

4:30pm - 5:10pm - Fireside Chat with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) by Suji DeSilva, CFA - ROTH Senior Research Analyst



6:00pm - Cocktail Soiree



THURSDAY | June 26, 2025

8:00am - 9:00am - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:45am - 12:30pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

10:15am - 10:55am - Fireside Chat with Quantinuum (PRIVATE) by Suji DeSilva, CFA - ROTH Senior Research Analyst

12:30pm - 1:25pm - Lunch

12:45pm - 1:15pm - Presentation - Portfolio Allocation in a Connected yet Divided Global Landscape by JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT - ROTH Chief Technical Strategist

1:30pm - 3:40pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sectors (As of 06/12/2025 – subject to change)

This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein.

For more information and how to register, please visit: www.roth.com/london2025



The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH.

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

