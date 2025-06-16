IoT Monetization Market to hit USD 27,875.59 Bn by 2032, fueled by 5G, AI, and connected device adoption. | SNS Insider

Pune, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Monetization Market Size Analysis:

“The IoT Monetization Market was valued at USD 639.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 27,875.59 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”





IoT Monetization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 639.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 27875.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 52.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Application Type (Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building & Home Automation, Agriculture, Energy, Consumer Electronics, Others)



• By Business Function (Marketing and Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations) Key Growth Drivers Growing adoption of connected devices across industries boosts demand for scalable IoT monetization frameworks and data-driven revenue models.

This rapid growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of connected devices across industries, coupled with advancements in 5G, edge computing, and AI integration. Businesses are increasingly leveraging IoT data for actionable insights, operational efficiency, and new revenue streams. Additionally, the expansion of smart cities, industrial automation, and digital transformation initiatives is driving demand for scalable IoT monetization models and platforms.

In 2023, the U.S. IoT Monetization Market stood at USD 199.06 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 7,611.49 billion by 2032, registering a strong CAGR of 49.95% from 2024 to 2032.

This growth is driven by rising investments in smart infrastructure, widespread IoT adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive sectors, and the growing demand for real-time data analytics to enhance efficiency, customer experience, and service innovation.

By Application, Consumer Electronics Leads IoT Monetization Market, Healthcare Sector to Witness Fastest IoT Monetization Growth

In 2023, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the IoT monetization market at approximately 71%, fueled by the high demand for smart gadgets, smart appliances, and wearables. With increased consumer appetite for convenience and automation, features such as AI, voice control and real-time analytics facilitated monetization via subscriptions, premium services and pay-per-use models.

The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 55.46% from 2024 to 2032, owing to growing penetration of telehealth and telecare & remote monitoring, and smart medical devices. IoT is also now being adopted by the providers for tracking in real-time and predictive analytics. Outcomes-based care, diagnostic platforms and services in the clinical and consumer health spaces are also paving the way for monetization.

By Business Function, IT Segment Dominated IoT Monetization Market, Supply Chain Segment to Register Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the IT segment led the IoT monetization market with a 27% revenue share, owing to the growing dependency on IT infrastructure, cloud computing, edge processing and cybersecurity. The role of IT firms enables the scalability of IoT, the support of PaaS models, and the seamless integration of AI and analytics to come together in a powerful monetization ecosystem all across industries, ensuring long-term leadership of this segment in the market.

The supply chain segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 53.53% from 2024 to 2032, driven by assets tracking, inventory management and logistics based IoT solutions. The monetization of businesses in the forms of data-as-a-service, smart contracts, and performance-based business models. The growing importance of predictive maintenance and connected fleets is accelerating adoption, with the supply chain becoming a fast-growing monetization frontier.





North America Led IoT Monetization Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest IoT Monetization Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of about 44% in the IoT monetization market, which can be attributed to the strong digital infrastructure, early 5G rollout, and presence of leading enterprises across different domains in the region. The proliferation of smart devices, investments in AI and cloud, and highly favorable regulatory policies all play a critical role in enabling the widespread use of subscription-based and usage-driven monetization models.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 54.39% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by smart city development, rapid industrialization, and widespread smartphone penetration. Enhanced connectivity owing to government initiatives and investments in IoT infrastructure, particularly in China, India, and Japan Digital transformation, e-commerce, and manufacturing automation trends are creating robust monetization opportunities across multiple industries.

