Purpose XRP ETF Receives OSC Receipt, Set to Launch on TSX on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce that it has received a final prospectus receipt for the Purpose XRP ETF, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset investing in Canada. The ETF is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPP on Wednesday, June 18.

The Purpose XRP ETF will offer investors direct exposure to spot XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger – a decentralized, open-source blockchain designed to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border payments. With this approval, Purpose continues to broaden access to digital assets through regulated and transparent investment vehicles.

“The OSC’s granting of a receipt for the Purpose XRP ETF prospectus reinforces Canada’s global leadership in building a regulated digital asset ecosystem,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Investments. “We’re proud to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the space by offering investors simple, secure access to the infrastructure powering real-world blockchain adoption.”

The ETF will be available in CAD-hedged (ticker XRPP), CAD non-hedged (ticker XRPP.B), and US dollar (ticker XRPP.U) units, and will be eligible for holding in registered accounts such as TFSAs and RRSPs.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $24 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from purposeinvest.com. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. The information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.