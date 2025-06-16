Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 16 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 2,624 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 to 13 June 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 9/6/2025 1,972 64.71 64.35 65.00 127,614 10/6/2025 0 - - - - 11/6/2025 0 - - - - 12/6/2025 0 - - - - 13/6/2025 652 65.00 65.00 65.00 42,380 TOTAL 2,624 64.78 64.35 65.00 169,994

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.



