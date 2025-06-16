Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 16 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 2,624 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 to 13 June 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
9/6/20251,97264.7164.3565.00127,614
10/6/20250----
11/6/20250----
12/6/20250----
13/6/202565265.0065.0065.0042,380
TOTAL2,62464.7864.3565.00169,994

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.



