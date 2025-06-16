Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 16 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 2,624 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 to 13 June 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|9/6/2025
|1,972
|64.71
|64.35
|65.00
|127,614
|10/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12/6/2025
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13/6/2025
|652
|65.00
|65.00
|65.00
|42,380
|TOTAL
|2,624
|64.78
|64.35
|65.00
|169,994
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.