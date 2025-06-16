Brandon Hall Group Relaunches TotalTech® Platform to Simplify HCM Technology Selection for Global Organizations

Boca Raton, FL, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the driving force reimagining the future of work, today announced the official relaunch of TotalTech®, a comprehensive platform designed to help organizations navigate the complex landscape of Human Capital Management technology solutions. The enhanced platform showcases 200 vetted solution providers, each evaluated through Brandon Hall Group's rigorous SmartChoice® rating system and prestigious HCM Excellence Awards program.

TotalTech® addresses a critical challenge facing HR, Learning, and Talent executives: the overwhelming task of identifying and evaluating HCM technology solutions in an increasingly crowded marketplace. The platform leverages Brandon Hall Group's 30+ years of industry expertise and unique position as the organizer of the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management" to provide organizations with trusted, unbiased guidance.

Unique Awards-Based Methodology Sets TotalTech® Apart

Unlike traditional vendor directories, TotalTech® exclusively features solution providers that have demonstrated excellence through Brandon Hall Group's award-winning evaluation process. Each provider has undergone comprehensive analysis by Brandon Hall Group's team of principal analysts and earned recognition through the company's SmartChoice® Preferred Provider Program or HCM Excellence Awards.

"The HCM technology landscape has become incredibly complex, with thousands of vendors making similar claims about their capabilities," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Organizations are drowning in vendor noise and struggling to make informed decisions that impact their most valuable asset – their people. TotalTech® cuts through the marketing rhetoric by showcasing only those solution providers that have proven their value through our rigorous evaluation methodology. We're not just another directory; we're a trusted advisor backed by three decades of HCM expertise."

Key Features of the Relaunched Platform Include:

SmartChoice® Ratings: Providers are classified from Diamond to Bronze based on comprehensive analyst evaluation

Award-Winning Solutions: Featured providers have earned recognition through Brandon Hall Group's prestigious HCM Excellence Awards

Expert Analysis: Detailed insights from Brandon Hall Group's team of principal analysts

Real Capabilities Focus: Emphasis on actual features and proven results rather than marketing claims

Comprehensive Coverage: Solutions spanning HR technology, Learning & Development, Talent Management, and Talent Acquisition

Supporting Corporate Technology Selection

The platform serves as both a public resource and a gateway to Brandon Hall Group's comprehensive technology selection services through the Brandon Hall Group Institute. Corporate members gain access to enhanced Solution Provider Profiles, expert technology reviews, and personalized technology selection assistance with varying levels of analyst support based on membership tier.

"We've structured TotalTech® to serve organizations at every stage of their technology selection journey," added Cooke. "Whether they need a quick overview of the market or comprehensive analyst support throughout their selection process, we provide the research-backed insights they need to make confident decisions."

For more information about TotalTech®, visit: https://totaltech.brandonhall.com/

For information about Brandon Hall Group Institute membership, visit: https://institute.brandonhall.com/

About Brandon Hall Group

Forget everything you think you know about HCM consultancies. Brandon Hall Group™ isn't just another voice in the crowd - we're the driving force reimagining the future of work.

For over three decades, we've been the catalyst behind the world's most dynamic organizations, sparking transformations that have elevated over 10,000,000 careers globally. We don't just study the HR playbook; we help write its next chapters.

Our Brandon Hall Group Institute™ is where cutting-edge research meets real-world application. It's an innovation hub where Fortune 500 executives and startup visionaries alike come to challenge outdated paradigms and shape the workplaces of tomorrow.

From our engaging on-demand courses to our immersive live experiences, we're not in the business of incremental change - we're about transformative shifts. Our HCM Excellence Awards® aren't just accolades; they're a showcase of workplace innovations that are setting new industry standards.

We're the gathering place for HR trailblazers, the incubator for next-gen leadership, and the launchpad for cultures where talent doesn't just grow - it flourishes into greatness.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just anticipate the future of work. We help create it.

