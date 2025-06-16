Banner Health names new chief supply chain officer

Phoenix, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than two decades in health care supply chain management, Ryan Koos has joined Banner Health as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Koos will oversee all aspects of Banner’s health care supply chain, including ordering, distribution, inventory, strategy of sourcing and contracting. Koos will also collaborate with key teams to identify opportunities for innovation, automation and utilizing leading-edge technology to improve overall quality, safety and supply costs.

"I'm honored to join Banner Health and excited to lead its supply chain operations at such a transformative time in health care,” said Koos. “My mission is to ensure that our clinicians have timely access to the right products so they can focus on what matters most — delivering excellent care. I look forward to driving innovation and ensuring our teams have the tools and resources they need to deliver that exceptional care.”

"Supply chain is a critical pillar of our health care delivery system,” said Staci Dickerson, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Banner Health. “With Koos at the helm, we’re positioning Banner Health to meet future demands with agility, innovation, and responsibility. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Banner.”

Koos has more than 22 years of leadership experience in health care supply chain management, most recently at Sharp Health Care in San Diego, Calif., where he served as its vice president and chief supply chain officer. He previously worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City as a senior sourcing specialist. In that role, Koos pioneered the the development of sourcing, contracting and its category management departments. Prior to that, Koos was a senior buyer and value analyst for all departments at Oregon Health and Science University.

Koos graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor of science in public health. He now uses his extensive experience in health care supply chain management to educate others. He is an an active advisor on national health care supply chain councils and was named a top 50 CSCOs to know by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Koos joined Banner Health on June 16.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country and a leader in provider-sponsored health insurance serving 3.5 million people annually across six states. With 33 hospitals and more than 450 additional care sites, Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division, and a nursing registry. Through its longstanding, innovative relationship with the University of Arizona, Banner’s academic medicine division provides ground-breaking clinical discoveries, advanced life-saving care and educates 1,300 physicians annually. Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center treats more than 103,000 patients a year. Banner Plans and Networks offers Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health coverage to more than 1.2 million members. In 2024, Banner Health provided $1 billion worth of community benefits to assist those in need through a range of programs. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

