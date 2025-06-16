Patriot Mobile Congratulates Trump Mobile on Its New Launch

Grapevine, TX, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider that has, for over 12 years, given back to organizations fighting for America’s freedom, today congratulates the Trump Mobile team on launching their new business.

“As trailblazers of the Red Economy back when it was still an uncharted path, Patriot Mobile welcomes more businesses to join us in shaping a values-driven marketplace,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile Founder and CEO. “Our mission remains as strong as ever. We remain the only wireless provider that is both Christian and conservative. God is at the helm of our business, and we pray for the Trump organizations success.”

Founded in 2013, Patriot Mobile has been standing on the front lines defending our God-given rights and freedoms through multiple presidential administrations. The company’s mission is to relentlessly fight for our God-given rights and freedoms and to glorify God always. Patriot Mobile contributes millions of dollars every year to organizations that fight for liberty. Patriot Mobile’s four pillars of giving are the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life and we support our military and our first responders.

“We are so proud to support organizations that have had such an impact on America. Susan B. Anthony for Life, Students for Life, Concerned Women for America, and Embrace Grace have saved hundreds of thousands of babies. First Liberty and Alliance Defending Freedom have made great strides in landmark cases defending our constitutional rights. Gun Owners of America, Women for Gun Rights and the NRA are on the front lines protecting our Second Amendment. Folds of Honor, Boot Campaign, Warrior Rising and Soldier Strong are working hard to help our veterans,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile COO. “These are just some examples of the many organizations we have supported over the years. You can see others on our website.”

As one of the very few organizations that has been standing in the gap for every American that believes freedom is worth fighting for, Patriot Mobile has never wavered in the face of consistent, repeated attacks in standing for faith, family, and freedom.

Patriot Mobile continues to deliver exceptional wireless service on all three major networks at competitive prices backed by top-tier all U.S. based customer service. For more information, go to www.patriotmobile.com.