BrandSafway Appoints JP Saini as SVP and CDIO

ATLANTA, Georgia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, and ranked fifth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR), has announced the appointment of JP Saini as SVP and Chief Digital & Information Officer.



“Saini brings extensive leadership experience, particularly in the access industry, as well as a deep background in digital transformation and strategic technology implementation to our leadership team,” said BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “The addition of Saini to our leadership team will improve our agility, enhance our innovation and increase opportunities to build scalable digital technology solutions that support our priorities as we continue to grow globally and serve more customers in more locations than ever before.”



Saini joins BrandSafway from his most recent role as EVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Sunbelt Rentals. There, he led a comprehensive and successful digital transformation, including modernizing systems, creating cohesive data strategies and integrating supply chain solutions. Saini has more than 25 years of experience as a strategic technology leader, delivering revenue growth through digital transformation, cybersecurity and mergers & acquisitions. He will report directly to BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe and be based at the company’s Global Support Center office in Atlanta.



“I’m excited to join the BrandSafway team during this exciting chapter in its journey and look forward to what we will accomplish together,” said newly appointed BrandSafway SVP and CDIO JP Saini. “Our holistic digital strategy will continue to improve operational efficiency, anticipate customer needs and drive customer retention.”

In addition, BrandSafway EVP and Chief Technology Officer Mark Choe has decided to retire, effective August 1. Choe has been instrumental in shaping the company’s digital strategy during his four years with the company. He has helped drive growth, create value and strengthen the company’s technical capabilities as a key differentiator.



