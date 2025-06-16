WTW appoints Farah Ismail Senior Director, Head of Commercial Lines within its Insurance Consulting & Technology business

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has announced the appointment of Farah Ismail as Senior Director, Head of Commercial Lines within its Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business in North America. Farah brings more than fifteen years of experience across a wide spectrum of commercial insurance lines, including both specialty (Excess & Surplus Lines, Cyber, Healthcare, Environmental, Directors & Officers, Errors & Omissions, Surety) and non-specialty (General Liability, Property, Commercial Auto, Workers' Compensation) products. Her background spans underwriting, pricing, product development, and claims, providing a well-rounded perspective on the commercial insurance landscape.

Based in New York and reporting to Laura Doddington, Head of Personal & Commercial Lines Consulting & Technology, Farah will shape and execute the go-to-market strategy for North America within the Commercial Lines space. She will bring value to clients by helping to refine their pricing and underwriting strategies to aid them in more quickly identifying changes in risk and responding to emerging trends. Farah will focus on delivering stronger portfolio performance by leveraging new and emerging technologies, including WTW’s end-to-end analytics platform, Radar.

Doddington commented, “Farah brings a unique understanding of the insurance space, and her broad experience leveraging analytics and technology to solve client problems will bring tremendous value to our Commercial Lines clients. I am delighted to welcome Farah to the team.”

