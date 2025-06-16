Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Welcomes Richard J. Mattalian as Vice President of Operations

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is pleased to welcome industry veteran Richard J. Mattalian as its new Vice President of Operations. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the property management industry, Mattalian will oversee client services while supporting community managers and administrative teams to ensure exceptional service delivery.

A seasoned operations executive, Mattalian is known for driving client satisfaction, operational excellence, and team development. His career includes leadership roles at top firms such as Homestead Management, where he served as Vice President overseeing the Central Region. During his tenure, the region experienced growth in net income, client expansion, and implementation of new technologies. Prior to that, he served as Regional Director at FirstService Residential, where he mentored community managers and led regional operations, resulting in the retention of critical accounts and improved performance.

“Richard’s excitement, kindness, and customer service-driven approach will have a great impact on our team and clients,” said Jackie Thermidor, PCAM, Branch President of Associa Community Management Corp. of New Jersey. “I’m proud to have Richard join our team and look forward to us partnering together.”

Mattalian’s career is rooted in a deep understanding of both operations and client needs. He previously managed the largest portfolio at Wilkin Management and began his career overseeing residential and commercial properties across 47 buildings in New York City.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University and carries the CMCA®, AMS®, and PCAM® designations from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). He currently serves as Treasurer on the Board of the Countryside Manor Condominium Association and is a long-standing member of CAI-NJ’s Managers Committee.

Mattalian’s leadership philosophy is built on collaboration, accountability, and results—values that align with Associa’s commitment to serving communities with excellence

