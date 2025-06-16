UPDATE -- Kaleris and Port of Tanjung Pelepas Recognized for Advanced Optimization With 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution software, and Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia’s largest transshipment hub, have been recognized with the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award. Presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, this recognition celebrates projects that drive measurable results in supply chain innovation, automation and optimization.

“Many of today’s supply chain companies are tasked with providing the utmost visibility. Whether it’s tracking reverse logistics, implementing financial software, or upgrading sourcing solutions, collaborations and partnerships are what make supply chain projects a success. That’s why it’s important to celebrate those projects (and partnerships),” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

The award specifically recognizes the successful launch of Kaleris’ Terminal Truck Optimization (TT-O) at Port of Tanjung Pelepas. One of the newest modules in Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization solutions portfolio, TT-O has already delivered strong results for PTP, an early adopter of the program. By enabling PTP’s Operations team to redefine scheduling and dispatch workflows for terminal tractors, TT-O has driven greater efficiency across the terminal and achieved significant operational improvements, showcasing both the strength of the solution and how effectively PTP is leveraging it.

Using automated logic designed to plan truck movements across multiple yard zones strategically, drivers received job assignments 44% faster, reducing overall truck cycle times by 13%. PTP’s skilled workforce leveraged these gains to set a new record for quayside moves, achieving 14,914 moves in a 12-hour shift and 1,420 moves in a single hour during that shift.

“Receiving the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award is a proud moment for our team,” said Mark Hardiman, CEO at PTP. “Joe Schofield, PTP’s COO, has led the development of TT-O in collaboration with Kaleris, resulting in significant efficiency gains for PTP. This partnership builds on our long history of collaboration with Kaleris, which has delivered innovations such as RTG Optimization, Lashing/Pinning Apps, and more, enhancing terminal efficiency, safety and service stability. The deployment of TT-O has already demonstrated measurable improvements, including reduced truck deployment, fuel savings, improved cycle times, and increased laden travel. This success showcases the impact of bringing together our talented staff and the Kaleris team to drive the industry forward.”

“This recognition highlights the significant strides we’ve made in optimizing terminal operations through cutting-edge technology. TT-O has enabled us to set new performance benchmarks, and we’re excited about what’s ahead as we continue to innovate alongside Kaleris,” he added.

Within two months of deploying the TT-O solution, Port of Tanjung Pelepas achieved remarkable key performance metrics, including:

14% improvement in truck productivity

20% increase in laden truck travel

20% reduction in quay crane waiting time

11% reduction in truck deployment

7% reduction in fuel consumption



“This award is a testament to what can be achieved through meaningful collaboration,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “The deployment of Terminal Truck Optimization at PTP showcases how innovative technology and a skilled workforce can drive measurable results while setting new standards for operational excellence. We are proud to support PTP’s success as they continue to lead by example in optimizing the global supply chain.”

The 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award reflects Kaleris and PTP’s dedication to implementing innovative solutions that generate industry-wide competitive advantages. Together, they continue to lead the charge in automation and advanced optimization, helping build a more resilient global economy for the future.



For more information about Kaleris and its terminal operating systems, visit Kaleris at stand I52 at TOC Europe or www.Kaleris.com. Learn more about the 2025 Top Projects Award at https://sdcexec.com/22938222.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company dedicated to solving the world’s most difficult supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 92 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.Kaleris.com.

About PTP

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with the capacity to handle 14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is a joint venture between MMC Corporation Berhad (70%), a leading utilities and infrastructure group and APM Terminals (30%), a premier global ports group with facilities in 64 key locations around the globe.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.